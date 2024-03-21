The controversial Texas immigration law known as SB4, which allows the state to arrest and deport migrants who have crossed irregularly, returned yesterday to a federal appeals court, which must decide whether or not to authorize the application of the controversial regulation.

On Tuesday, the United States Supreme Court issued an order giving the green light for the law to go into effect. This decision lasted only a few hours, as the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals (based in New Orleans, Louisiana) intervened and prohibited its implementation until its justices issue a final ruling.

The panel, made up of three federal judges, met yesterday to hear the arguments of the lawyers of Governor Greg Abbott and the Government of Joe Biden, facing each other over the big question of who has the power to exercise US immigration laws in the border area.

The new rule classifies irregular entry into Texas from Mexico as a state crime, with a sentence of up to six months in prison or 20 years for repeat offenders.

In turn, it allows state judges to order that migrants arrested under this new crime be expelled to Mexican territory.

During the hearing, the attorney representing Texas, Aaron Nielson, argued that the new legislation “mimics” federal law and responds to an attempt by Texas to “defend itself” in the face of an “immigration crisis” at the border.

“In Texas we have decided that, since we are at the epicenter of this crisis, we are going to do something about it,” he said.

Judge Priscilla Richman pressed the lawyer with questions about how this law would work on a day-to-day basis, taking into account that it allows authorities to arrest a person on the “suspicion” that they have crossed the border irregularly.

Nielson acknowledged not knowing how it would be applied in several scenarios that the judge raised, for example if the authorities arrest a migrant who has been living in the United States for years or if it is a person who is in the process of applying for asylum.

Justice Department attorney Daniel Tenny emphasized that courts have ruled in the past against a state enforcing US immigration laws, which are enforced by the federal government.

Specifically, he referred to a 2012 Supreme Court decision on a similar law that Arizona attempted to enact, where the justices concluded that states cannot issue their own immigration laws.

Only one of the three judges, Justice Andrew Holman, who was nominated by former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021), was more skeptical of the Biden Government’s arguments.

EFE

EL INFORMADOR / L. Martínez Marcelo Ebrard calls the immigration law “electoral”

Marcelo Ebrard considers that Texas Law SB4 is used by the Republican campaign for electoral purposes, since “it is a giant with feet of clay” that has no sense or solid foundations, since the Spanish-speaking community does not harm the United States.

“They are based on arguments that the border is disordered and that Spanish-speaking people are invading the United States.

“Governor Abbot or di Santis and now former President Trump say that this is ruining the United States and therefore we have to act against it, so I see it as a very electoral argument. I maintain that it is a political measure,” said the former chancellor.

Ebrard Casaubón assured that Spanish speakers contribute more and more to the country of the North, which is why he assures that it is an electoral argument more than an attempt to stop migration.

He added that Mexico maintained a good position regarding the possible entry into force of the law because its sovereignty must be maintained and any return under the protection of said measure must be rejected.

“It is impossible for us to receive a person unless they are Mexican, because they have the right to enter their country, obviously, but if they are foreigners, Mexico is not obliged to receive anyone unless it is their will.

“The law shows that it does not have much perspective or it is not going to be successful, or it is not going to be able to be implemented because at the end of the day they are going to have to hand the person over to the federal authority of the United States, it is a giant that they have organized with feet of clay,” he noted.

The universal

Marcelo Ebrard, former Secretary of Foreign Affairs. EL INFORMADOR / Archive Greg Abbott will continue arrests against illegals

Through a message on his

In his message, he specified that more than 41 thousand “criminal arrests” have already been made in Texas and that to date a “border wall” is still being built, in which the US Government is using natural gas to erect barbed wire. , which will have the purpose of “repelling migrants and maintaining buoy barriers in the river.”

Along the same lines, in another message on 2021 to respond to the increase in illegal immigration.

“Your collaboration is essential as we continue to fight President Biden’s deadly border crisis, including to protect Texas and the United States,” the governor said.

The universal

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott met with his Police Chiefs. SPECIAL Confusion on the border with Mexico due to the entry, detention and asylum processes

A dizzying series of judicial maneuvers around Texas Law SB4 that would allow the State to detain and deport people who enter the United States illegally sowed confusion yesterday on the border with Mexico, while sheriffs, police chiefs and migrants waited for instructions.

Yolanis Campo, 42, traveled from Colombia and crossed the Rio Grande to enter the United States from Mexico with her 16-year-old daughter and was detained by Border Patrol agents. She was released to pursue her immigration case. She recommended other migrants take another route due to confusion over Texas law.

“Federal authorities tell us that we can move forward, but this new law complicates everything because it says we cannot move forward,” said Campo, who was staying at a shelter in McAllen.

Electoralism with migrants

Pastor Gigio Heredia, director of the Hope Center shelter in Ciudad Juárez, stressed that this law adds another snub to the difficult journey that migrants have had to the border with the United States.

“Well, I describe it as an inhuman law because, the truth is, they are not committing any crime, any offense. I believe that it is an even greater risk for their lives that they are going to be able to attack their freedom, and since they are not criminals, it is true,” he explained.

Agencies

Our migrants are not criminals: Alicia Bárcena

After a United States federal Court of Appeals once again suspended the controversial Texas immigration law SB4, Chancellor Alicia Bárcena defended Mexican migrants in that country.

“Our migrants in the United States are not criminals,” Bárcena expressed on social networks after considering the judicial developments of the last few hours “very contradictory.”

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs highlighted that the contribution of migrants from Mexico to the US economy is fundamental, amounting to 324 billion dollars a year.

He mentioned that 37.3 million Mexicans live in the United States and send 18% of their income, 65 billion dollars in remittances to Mexico, while the other 82% stay in the United States.

He noted that the litigation against the SB4 law is being closely followed and advised Mexican people in Texas to approach the 11 Mexican consulates and know their rights “in the face of anti-immigrant, discriminatory or racial acts.”

Chancellor mourns death of Gabriel Rosenzweig Pichardo

On the other hand, he regretted the death of the Mexican ambassador to Algeria, Gabriel Rosenzweig Pichardo, a career diplomat, writer and academic.

He noted that as a member of the Mexican Foreign Service, Rosenzweig dedicated his best years to the service of Mexico with great vocation and talent.

The universal

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions