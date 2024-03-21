In the context of the growing impact of artificial intelligence, a phenomenon that generates both optimism and concern, the General Assembly of the United Nations has requested the formulation of international “norms.” This initiative was carried out through the first resolution related to this sensitive issue.

The proposal, led by the United States and supported by numerous nations, was approved by consensus after extensive deliberations that spanned several months.

The purpose of this initiative is to “encourage, rather than impede, digital transformation and equitable access to the benefits of these systems.” This, with the aim of contributing to the fulfillment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, designed to ensure a more promising future for humanity towards the year 2030.

“We have reached a crucial moment. Artificial intelligence presents existential challenges of universal scope,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the UN and one of the main promoters of the resolution.

YOU CAN SEE: The mysterious island located where its inhabitants only see in black and white

Threats and opportunities with artificial intelligence

The document highlights the threats posed by technologies designed or used “for inappropriate purposes or with the objective of inflicting harm.”

The emergence of ChatGPT, developed by the California-based company OpenAI at the end of 2022, which has the ability to create essays, poems or perform translations in a matter of seconds, introduces a new perspective in efforts to regulate artificial intelligence.

This system has demonstrated the vast potential of AI, while revealing its potential dangers to democracy, especially in a year in which half of the planet will be in electoral processes to elect their leaders. Furthermore, the spread of falsified images or videos that can manipulate public opinion and destroy people’s reputations underscores the need for careful regulation.

The UN urges countries and companies to make progress in regulating artificial intelligence. Photo: Freepick

Therefore, the document highlights the need to implement “safeguards” to prevent artificial intelligence from compromising human rights, intensifying prejudice and discrimination, and threatening the security of personal data.

In this framework, it urges all Member States and interested parties to “refrain from or cease the use of artificial intelligence systems that cannot be used in a manner that respects human rights or that pose excessive risks to the exercise of human rights.”

YOU CAN SEE: The South American country with the most populated island in the world: there is no police and it can be visited in 20 minutes

They had warned of bias from the UN on AI

The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, who has placed the regulation of artificial intelligence among his priorities, has requested the creation of a body within the UN, inspired by the model of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Guterres, who frequently points out the threats posed by misinformation and prejudice, recently warned about the “biases” inherent in technologies developed predominantly by men, which “ignore” the needs and rights of women.

He stressed that “male-dominated algorithms could effectively codify inequality in sectors as diverse as urban planning, credit ratings or medical imaging, perpetuating it for years.”