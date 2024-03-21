The formation debate is very much like a mockumentary, Isabelle Cafando thought. On Wednesday evening, the actress sat at the table of the talk show “Sofie and Jeroen” (BNNVARA), where she and other guests watched clips of the debate that took place earlier in the day. Kafando, himself a member of the cabaret duo n00b, saw comic potential in the scenes from The Hague.

The team behind Sophie & Jeroen probably did too, because the compilation that started this article was full of semi-witty comments from party leaders and images of giggling MPs, sometimes suddenly played in slow motion. And for those who were still unclear about where exactly the corny atmosphere reigns, Rick Astley’s song “Never Gonna Give You Up” was chosen as background music (level 10: dangerously corny).

In “Camera,” exploring the boundaries of humor sometimes resulted in scenes that were messy. For example, GroenLinks-PvdA leader Frans Timmermans developed a new image. A few weeks ago he saw the similarities between Geert Wilders and the cartoon character Bruce (the shark from Finding Nemo who claims to live as a vegetarian but relapses as soon as he smells blood), now Timmermans has compared the PVV leader to another cartoon character: Gru. , from Despicable Me. Behind this wannabe supervillain is a group of obedient people who follow him and do his bidding. “A bit like the PVV faction,” Timmermans thought.

That the PvdA leader chose a film that was barely fourteen years old for this time could be called an auspicious development instead of a film that is over twenty years old, but NSC leader Peter Omtzigt considered the comparison to be a “serious insult.” “in relation to thirty-six fellow parliamentarians.”

This in turn irritated Diederik Ebbinge, who also sat at the table with Sophie and Jeroen and criticized the selective outrage of politicians, as well as this kind of “jokes”. At the same time, politicians are consciously responding to the “cry and noise” on social networks, Ebbinge found. On

Hundreds of thousands of views

In the constant stream of outrage, social media rage and, hey, look, video of a blind cat – where were we? Oh yes: it’s quite difficult to stand out in this constant stream. This was also noticed by American teenager Lola McKinnon, who was accustomed to “an average of zero likes” when publishing messages. Until one weekday morning, when her father was driving her to school, she saw a naked man running across the road right between the cars. She filmed the incident, posted the video online – oh, hundreds of thousands of views.

The viewer did not learn anything about the motives of the naked sprinter in the program “Exposure: Naked Crimes” (Discovery), which started on Wednesday evening and put sensationalism above humanity. The creators of “Exposed” seem to have simply chosen two categories with a pleasant shock factor – “nudity” and “crime” – and put together some juicy stories in which they intersect.

McKinnon’s enthusiasm for the sudden digital attention the video brought her may not have been surprising given her age, but it still sounded cynical and reinforced the feeling of emptiness that Expose left you with. “I never thought my fifteen minutes of fame would be the result of a naked man running,” said a beaming McKinnons, “but here we are.” The teenager was somewhat concerned about the mental state of the naked man, but seemed to perceive the event mostly as a master class in quick clicks. Let’s hope no PR team from The Hague is watching.

