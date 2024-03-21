The documentary ‘Ennio’, dedicated to Morricone and broadcast by Rai1, won yesterday’s prime time ratings with 2,133,000 viewers and a 14.4% share. On Canale 5 the latest episode of ‘Michelle Impossible & Friends’ recorded 2,001,000 viewers and 13.8%, while ‘Who has seen it?’ came in third place. which on Rai3 obtained 2,036,000 viewers and a 12.9% share.

Just off the podium Rai2 with ‘Mare Fuori’, seen by 1,287,000 viewers equal to 7.1% while Retequattro with ‘Fuori dal Coro’ garnered 823,000 viewers and 6% and Italia 1 with ‘The Suicide Squad – Missione suicida ‘ totaled 833,000 equal to 5.2%. On La7 ‘Inchieste da Fermo’ achieved a 3.8% share and 679,000 viewers, while Tv8 with the final of ‘Italia’s Got Talent’ involved 599,000 viewers equal to 3.5%. Nine with ‘La Fraud’ closes yesterday’s prime time audience rankings with 347,000 viewers and a 2% share.

In access prime time Rai1 with ‘Cinque Minuti’ obtained 4,785,000 viewers and a 23% share and, following this, ‘Affari Tuoi’ totaled 5,717,000 equal to 26.7%. Canale 5 with ‘Striscia la notizia’ recorded 3,078,000 with a 14.4% share. Also in the early evening Rai1 is in the lead with ‘L’Eredità’, seen by 4,397,000 viewers equal to 26.5%, while ‘Avanti unaltro!’ on Canale 5 it collected 3,202,000 with 20.4%.