Former President Doland Trump’s legal representatives continue to pressure an appeals court to exempt Trump from paying $454 million for a fraud trial since he would suffer “irreparable harm” before his appeal is resolved.

Clifford Robert, one of the lawyers of the virtual Republican presidential candidate, wrote in a letter to a New York appeals court that it is “evidently unfair, irrational and unconstitutional.”

This was the latest in a series of arguments that Trump’s lawyers and those for the state of New York (in one sense or another) are presenting before Monday, the date on which Letitia James, the state’s attorney general, begins to take measures to collect the corresponding sum if the court of second instance does not intervene.

Trump’s lawyers want the court to suspend the collection without forcing him to provide collateral or another way to pay that sum while he appeals the ruling in his civil trial for corporate fraud.

A judge ruled that Trump, his company and his top executives defrauded banks and insurance companies by presenting financial statements that greatly exaggerated his assets. The accused deny it.

The judge ordered Trump to pay $355 million in penalties, plus interest that has raised the total above $454 million and growing daily. This amount does not include what other defendants must pay.

Appealing does not stop payment. But Trump would automatically get that break if he put up money, assets or collateral to cover his debt.

The lawyers said days ago that they could not find anyone willing to issue a guarantee bond for such a large sum.

They added that the guarantors demanded money, stocks or other liquid assets instead of real estate as collateral totaling 120% of the sum, or more than $557 million. Trump’s company would still need additional money to run the business, according to lawyers.

James’ lawyers said in a filing Wednesday that Trump had other options, such as splitting the total among different guarantors or having the court seize part of his real estate empire while he appeals.

