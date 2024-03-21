The young medical resident Luca Furcas had left Sardinia and was in Rome for a specialization

Luca Furcas was the name of the young man who lost his life on Tuesday evening, around 9.30pm, after being hit while jogging in Villa Borghese, Rome. The driver of the car that hit him was a 26-year-old of Romanian origins who, following the necessary checks, tested positive for alcohol. The victim, 37 years old, had recently arrived in Rome from Sardinia.

One of the most beautiful and evocative places in Rome, the park of Villa Borghese, on Tuesday evening became the scene of a huge tragedy, which unfortunately cost the life of a young man of only 37 years, Luca Furcas. Originally from Sardinia, he was in the capital for training reasons. He was in fact a young doctor specializing and was busy taking courses at La Sapienza University.

On Tuesday he went out for a jog and as he was leaving Villa Borghese, a car coming from Via Paese and heading towards Piazzale del Brasile hit him head-on. The car was traveling at high speed and the impact was very violent. Immediately afterwards, the driver of the vehicle stopped and assisted the injured man.

Rescuers intervened immediately and attempted to resuscitate the man on the spot. His conditions, however, immediately appeared dramatic and in a short time the tragic epilogue came.

The driver of the car was a 26-year-old of Romanian origins who, as per practice, was taken to hospital to undergo the necessary checks. Tests which found that he was positive for alcohol and which therefore opened the hypothesis of a crime of road homicide.

Luca’s parents arrived the following day in Rome for recognition and to start the procedures for transporting the body to Sardinia. There is also great pain in the Sapienza university, whose rector, Antonella Polimeni, published a message of condolences and closeness to the family. About her Her words:

I express my deepest condolences, and that of the entire Sapienza Community, for the painful passing of Luca Furcas, our student specializing in Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine. We extend our sympathy to Luca’s family, loved ones, colleagues.