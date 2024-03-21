There are now two patients who have died in the state of Tlaxcala as a result of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, confirmed the Government of said entity.

The second victim is a 65-year-old man who died from Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

Through X’s account, the agency reported that the man died this Wednesday as a result of respiratory deterioration with hemodynamic deterioration associated with the syndrome.

The death occurred at the Zone 1 General Hospital of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) located in the municipality of Tlaxcala, where the patient received treatment after being admitted for an inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy suggestive of Guillain-Barré.

What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

It is a non-contagious autoimmune disease that attacks the nervous system, causing muscle weakness and loss of sensation.

Possible causes include:

Respiratory infections, including influenza and Covid-19 Gastrointestinal infections Zika virus

What are the symptoms?

Tingling in hands and feet Weakness or lack of strength in legs and arms. Muscular pain In some cases it can cause paralysis in the legs, arms or facial muscles.

