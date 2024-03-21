The Ministry of Health in Tlaxcala reported the death of a 48-year-old man due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a disease that has been detected in 25 of the 60 municipalities of the state.

The patient died last Saturday at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Tlaxcala, however, Rigoberto Zamudio, head of the Ministry of Health, reported that there are 11 other hospitalized patients, including two minors, all in serious condition. .

Since last March 5, Tlaxcala has been under epidemiological alert due to the increase in cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome. Until that date, there had been 18 documented cases, but the number has increased significantly.

Currently, 66 cases of acute flaccid paralysis are reported or suspected, of which 26 have been confirmed as Guillain-Barré Syndrome, while the others remain under suspicion.

The accelerated outbreak of the disease forced the authorities of the Health sector to issue an epidemiological alert and since then urged the staff of the first and second level of care medical units to reinforce training measures for medical personnel to identify and treat illnesses. of Guillain Barré Syndrome.

The agency explained that Guillain-Barré syndrome is a disease in which the immune system itself attacks the nervous system, which causes inflammation of the nerves and initially generates weakness in the legs, arms or torso; The intensity of these symptoms can increase to cause paralysis and be life-threatening when breathing, blood pressure, and heart rate are interfered with.

In statements to the press, Secretary Rigoberto Zamudio reported that the only relationship between people diagnosed with the disease is the ingestion of contaminated chicken, and until now they consider that the food is the carrier of the bacteria.

For this reason, brigades from the State Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risks of Tlaxcala (COEPRIS) tour the popular markets and take samples of the chicken. So far, in 35 of 180 points of sale they have found the bacteria that causes the syndrome.

