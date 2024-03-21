loading…

France has not ruled out the option of sending Western troops to Ukraine to fight Russia. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The military strength of France and Ukraine if they form a coalition is interesting to know. It is suspected that the two will join forces to fight Russia.

Recently, the French military surprisingly announced that it was ready to fight to help Ukraine. French Army Chief of Staff General Pierre Schill said that France would be prepared to face any developments that occurred internationally.

If they really joined forces to fight Russia, what would France and Ukraine’s military strength be like?

Combined Military Forces of France and Ukraine

1. Number of Soldiers

The military coalition of France and Ukraine will have the number of active troops reaching 1.1 million. Ukraine contributed 900 thousand of them, while France accounted for 200 thousand personnel.

Turning to the reserve army, there will be at least 1.22 million personnel. Each of them is 1.2 million from Ukraine and 26 thousand from France.

Apart from that, this coalition will also be strengthened by 250 thousand paramilitary troops. France contributed 150 thousand, while Ukraine accounted for 100 thousand.

2. Land Weapons

In terms of land weapons, the French-Ukrainian coalition will have 1,999 tanks. Kyiv has the largest number of owners, reaching 1,777 units, while the rest come from France.

Then, there were also 107,133 armored vehicles. This time, France was the largest contributor with 85,023 units, while the remaining 22,110 came from Ukraine.

In addition, the coalition will have 1,301 self-propelled artillery, 1,012 towed artillery and 500 mobile rocket projectors. Ukraine is again the largest contributor.

3. Naval Armament

Turning to the sea, the coalition will have 1 aircraft carrier unit originating from France. Then, there are also 3 helo carries and 9 submarines.