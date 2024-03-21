loading…

A city government in the US wants to sell hundreds of empty houses for IDR 15,000 each. Photo/Nathan Howard/Bloomberg

BALTIMORE – The Baltimore City Government, United States (US), is considering selling more than 200 houses that have been closed and vacated at a nominal price of USD 1 (around Rp. 15,000) per unit.

Quoting Bloomberg, Thursday (21/3/2024), hundreds of government-owned properties were abandoned due to crime and damage in the past.

The city government intends to sell the houses at such cheap prices to attract new owners to spruce up the run-down neighborhood.

A proposal backed by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott would offer more than 200 vacant city-owned properties to residents who commit to fixing them and living in them.

It was planned to vote on Wednesday local time on a spending board controlled by the Scott administration, although the proposal had previously been rejected.

Vacant homes are a decades-old problem in Maryland, which has one of the highest crime rates in the US concentrated in a handful of high-poverty neighborhoods.

The plan is reminiscent of Baltimore’s “dollar house” program of the 1970s, which offered properties in exchange for a certain amount of money to homeowners if they were willing to repair them.

The program is intended to prioritize individual buyers, who will only be charged $1, over developers, who will pay $3,000.

Home improvement grants of $50,000 will be available to help with renovations, but recipients must be pre-approved for construction loans, according to Governing.com—a trade policy publication.

Although the housing program targets a few hundred homes, there are nearly 15,000 abandoned properties across Baltimore in 2022, according to the city.

