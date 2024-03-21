loading…

Two women from Florida, USA, want to drive a toy car 800 km over two months. Photo/UPI

WASHINGTON – A pair of Florida women are attempting to set a new Guinness World Record by driving 800 km along the state’s coast in a pair of toy cars.

Cassie Aran and her friend Lauren, who asked that her last name be withheld, documented their adventure on social media after leaving from the Friendship Fountain in Jacksonville in a toy car.

The women plan to make the 800 km journey to the Southernmost Point Buoy in Key West in about two months.

The duo said Guinness World Records does not currently list a record holder for the longest distance traveled by a toy car, but the records organization agreed to their application to formalize the category.

“This came up as a wild idea because we had this car as kids,” Lauren told WJXT-TV. “We used to ride around in toy cars as kids and always wanted to try for a Guinness World Record. So we thought, this would be a fun way to honor our childhood.”

The record-setting effort is raising money for animal charities including the Red Panda Network in Nepal, Costa Rica Animal Rescue Center, Fox Rescue in Minnesota, and the World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri.

