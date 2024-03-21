The civil organization Data Cívica presented the platform Volver a Desaparer, in which it made a comparison with the National Registry of Missing and Unlocated Persons and the most recent Generalized Search platform, and identified that 10,953 names of people were deleted.

Following changes in the federal government’s records on missing persons in Mexico, the organization created a digital platform in which it is possible to track what has happened to each name between one version and another, from the National Registry of Missing Persons Data or Disappeared established in 2017.

These are two public versions of the National Registry of Missing and Unlocated Persons that were announced in August 2023, and the new special version for consultation of the National Generalized Search Strategy, which was launched at the end of 2023, with a Update weeks later. Data Cívica pointed out that the National Generalized Search Program compiled the figure of 94,291 missing people and the location of 12,344; The Ministry of the Interior released the information on December 14, 2023, but the figures do not add up, the organization explained.

Some families, for example, detected that their relative’s name is among those erased without them having any news of his whereabouts to date, that is, he has disappeared again: “Hence the importance of revealing these names, since it is the is the only way that families can be sure that a person has not been mistakenly located,” he said.

On the platform Volver a Desaparer it is possible to observe when a name was added to the registry of disappearances or removed, a traceability that is necessary to have transparency in the search for missing people and that has not been guaranteed by the federal government, he noted. during the presentation of the platform the director of Data Cívica, Mónica Meltis.

“What we have identified with the lack of traceability, transparency and clear methodologies, above all, is the lack of participation of families in these processes, as well as the inconsistencies that have existed and that the State is incapable of fulfilling its obligation” , he claimed. The page also allows you to consult the category or search status that was assigned to each person on the last government page, terms that are not considered in the General Law on Forced Disappearances and that have caused confusion.

In addition, it includes a guide that shows the different ways in which federal authorities have recently referred to each category. In President López Obrador’s morning conferences it has been called “no indications for the search”, but the page includes the heading “no reporter” and it has just been changed to “provides additional information.”

The analysis gathered that in the public version of the National Registry of Missing and Unlocated Persons in August there were registration fields that were not filled out, an example of this is fundamental data to follow the search process, which is the contact of the person that reports the disappearance and that was left blank in seven out of 10 cases; This information explains the result of the Generalized Search Strategy, which says that people who reported 36 thousand missing persons were sought.

FS

