“You are a huge perfectionist,” says the coach. I met this man for the first time half an hour ago. Since then, I’ve thrown a few punches and corner kicks at his pads and – with varying degrees of success – dodged a few of his corner kicks and punches. Didn’t I take this boxing class to just relax and not have to try my best at anything?

“Boy,” the coach also says, “you’re standing still. You’ll have to move.”

This is what attracts me to the gym: there, too, what you need to learn in life comes to the surface. It’s unavoidable. But the contradictions and solutions of your own patterns are much clearer than, for example, in your work or relationships. This makes the gym an ideal place to exercise. At all. And if you’re lucky, you’ll also become more resilient, stronger and more flexible.

In my circle of friends—highly educated, critical, NRC-reading—the gym doesn’t necessarily have a good name. It is a place of self-righteous vain people and aimless individualism. There seems to be room for only two genders in their enlarged or emaciated stereotypical form: women walk around in crop tops and leggings that separate and lift their butts, and men have trouble holding up their shirts.

When questioned further, their critical views of the gym often reveal feelings of fear and intimidation. My friends are not unique in this. A survey of 2,000 Americans found that half of respondents experienced some form of anxiety at the gym.

Illustration by Lotte Dijkstra

Gyms don’t do much to make you feel comfortable. Their advertising is aimed at beautiful, healthy people. Once inside, the abundance of mirrors often makes it impossible to avoid one’s own image or the gaze of others. And then this loud music.

When I first entered my current gym, I did so with some hesitation. Loud hip-hop music came to me from the black basement. I thought I was in a nightclub – which, of course, says a lot about my non-existent nightlife. For a long time in that basement, I felt intense discomfort (“Everyone can see that I don’t know what I’m doing”) and shame (“I don’t look like a woman in a crop top”). But I continued anyway because they seemed like topics that I needed to do something about anyway.

The gym has become one of my favorite places. And now I’m one of those people trying to get everyone to exercise. Accordingly, an attempt is made here to challenge some prejudices and eliminate resistance.

1 I must be in shape already



I don’t come from a particularly athletic family. In the categorical gymnasium, where the foundation of the Olympic attitude to life could have been laid, our exhausted physical education teacher began most lessons by shouting “Yoooo, grab the ball,” and then disappeared again. During the summer we threw javelin from time to time, probably because the ancient Greeks, whose language and culture we studied in other lessons, also did it. But those Greeks really did this more than once a year – then they would have stopped doing it. Besides, you either played hockey or were an alto and considered physical activity something for superficial people. I was last because in hockey you had to wear a skirt. Didn’t see me.

If you can’t bench press thirty pounds, start with fifteen.

But you don’t have to be fit or a huge athlete to go to the gym. This is even less necessary than in other sports. Take part in a soccer training session without training. You won’t succeed. But in the gym there is always something to do. If you can’t bench press thirty pounds, start with fifteen.

2 I’m out of place there



Whether it’s because there are too many stimuli, because there’s a lack of variety, or because some people are taking up unnecessary space: there are many reasons not to feel comfortable in the gym. Rotterdam and Amsterdam now have strange gyms and gyms without mirrors, sophisticated equipment or loud music. And, of course, for some time now there have been gyms exclusively for women. The gym where I train focuses on inclusive events and special classes for non-binary, queer, and over 60s members. There is room for all kinds of people and bodies.

To get started, choose a gym that suits you. The atmosphere is not the same everywhere. Until you feel completely comfortable, you can choose the anthropological point of view: “What are all these people doing here crazy things!” Because that’s what they do. We can’t ignore this. But in the final analysis, all human activity is equally absurd.

3 I’m scared of all these devices



“Nothing would lead you to believe that we harbor nostalgia for factory work than the modern gym,” writes writer and cultural critic Mark Greif in his essay “Against Exercise” (2004). Since we no longer pull levers in the factory, we now pull machines in the gym. Over the past centuries, our life has become increasingly simpler. The gym is a punishment for that release, Greif says. But who said that a life from which physical effort is practically excluded is liberation?

However, some of the gym equipment looks downright scary or forces you into awkward positions. For example, on a leg curl machine, you lie on your stomach with your buttocks facing up.

When it comes to fear, you have two options. Exposure: Start with a device that looks friendly (and work your way up to a more complex device). Avoidance: Do it without devices. You don’t need them at all.

With just your body and a little weight, you can achieve great success. There are gyms where the equipment is not so visible and there is space where you can just lounge around. In this environment, going to the gym can feel a lot like playing. Take off your shoes and do a somersault. Do a handstand. Balance on one leg.

4 Everyone is busy with me



“Gimtimidation,” or the feeling of intimidation that another person’s gaze on your moving body can cause, can reach enormous proportions. But in reality, it doesn’t just rear its ugly head in the gym. What does the one who looks at me see? This question contains a world of existential suffering. It’s helpful to remember that most people are primarily self-conscious and/or generally not very observant. This idea will help you not only in the gym, but also in the open-plan office, on the beach and on the busy terrace. It’s a comforting flipside to the sad fact that you can walk through town crying and no one will offer you a hug. In the hall you come to terms with your visibility and invisibility at the same time.

5 Everyone is busy with themselves



If everyone is busy with themselves, you’re all doing more or less the same thing. It creates a connection! Take out your headphones and talk to another person. -Are you busy with yourself too?

This is not a license to give unsolicited advice. Never interfere with someone else’s workout. You have enough to do for yourself. Don’t you want some small talk? Also good.

You don’t have to be busy with someone else. You don’t have to work shifts at a bar. You don’t have to compete with your teammates in matching polyester T-shirts that you’ll never be able to completely wash away the sweat smell. You don’t have to show up at a set time. In reality, you need very little.

6 Gym for vain people



Anyone who recently saw the confrontation between sports hater Midas Dekkers and gym owner Arie Boomsma on the television program Bourderey van Dorst knows that an intellectual who hates sports is many times more vain than a gym goer. This vanity concerns not his body, but his views.

Of course, there are people at the gym who are too obsessed with their butt or breasts. I certainly think so. But the gym is sincere: it doesn’t pretend that it’s about anything other than the body. This is in contrast to some yoga schools where there is a sort of openness and spiritualism while everyone is dressed in tight leather and very expensive leggings.

Most of the people I talk to at the gym are basically battling their own demons: they go there to calm their anxious, busy minds. They are worried about a loved one, grieving, or recovering from pregnancy or injury. Others struggle with their self-esteem or lack of confidence. If you take a closer look and correspond from time to time, it turns out that this space is full of vulnerabilities. Touching, indeed.

7 Going to the gym is boring



You won’t get balls thrown at you, and you won’t drown unless you do something like swimming. In other words: in the gym you need to get yourself out of control. You just have to be interested in it.

You can link your sporting destiny with the destiny of others and take group classes. This is also a good way to learn more about different exercises. Do you prefer to train alone? Then set a realistic goal and, with the help of an experienced person, vary your workouts – ask your gym for advice.

The trick is to achieve your goal without focusing too much on it. Or, as my aikido teacher said: “You have to do your best without trying.” Well, try this. Once you start doing this, you will of course face yourself. Do you beat yourself up if something doesn’t work out, or do you think, “I tried well!”?

Are you a perfectionist? Work out at the gym for a week or two. You will see that nothing happens at all. Or do something completely different that you’re not very good at yet. Boxing, for example. An exercise in humility.

