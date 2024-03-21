The US sues Apple for violating antitrust rules. So Apple products could change forever

The Justice Department and attorneys general from 16 US states accuse Apple of blocking software developers and video game companies from offering better options for the iPhone, causing higher prices for consumers. According to the indictment, Apple has effectively used its power in the smartphone industry to limit competition and choice for consumers. “Consumers should not have to pay higher prices because companies violate antitrust laws,” says Justice Secretary Merrick Garland.

Apple worsens on Wall Street, where it loses 3.30% after the Justice Department’s lawsuit for violation of antitrust laws. The reaction was immediate. “We believe the action is wrong” based on the facts and the law and “we will defend ourselves.” Apple states this while commenting on the antitrust action initiated by the US Department of Justice. If the lawsuit is successful it will “jeopardize our ability to create the technology that people expect from Apple,” Apple adds, noting that the lawsuit also sets a “dangerous precedent by giving the government the power to exercise a heavy hand in the design of technology for people”.

USA, “Apple has a smartphone monopoly and violates antitrust laws”

“Over the last 12 years, Apple has become one of the most valuable companies in the world” and much is due to the success of the iPhone: Apple “has maintained a monopoly in the smartphone industry by violating antitrust laws.” This was stated by Justice Minister Merrick Garland, underlining that Apple has created barriers to make it difficult for developers and consumers to distance themselves from the Apple ecosystem. Monopoly is not in violation of antitrust laws, it is when the monopoly is not tied to the superiority of its products but to reducing competition, Garland said, noting that Apple goes to great lengths to make the iPhone less secure to maintain its power of monopoly.