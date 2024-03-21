At the cinema from 15 to 17 April, The Song of the Earth was born from the creativity of Margreth Olin who retraces the life of her father. Accompanying him through the enchanting landscapes of Norway, the director captures man’s relationship with nature in the harmony of sounds of Mother Earth.

Following in the footsteps of his parents, their lives and the passing of the seasons. Margreth Olin spends an entire year in the Norwegian valleys, composing her documentary well punctuated by the seasons.

Here, the simple gesture of planting a new seed next to the tree already grown by one’s ancestors more than 100 years earlier takes on an important meaning of transmitting memory and safeguarding the territory and one’s home.

In the shown landscapes of Norway, changes in nature are palpable here, such as the retreat of glaciers. This is visible, especially for those who, like the director’s father, JørgenMykløen, grew up and lived observing and listening to the melody of the earth. The passing of time and human presence now show the agony of nature.

Nominated for best feature film at the 2024 Academy Awards, through images of evocative landscapes of Norway, The Song of the Earth offers a profound reflection on the relationship between man and nature and the bond between parents and children, as well as the passage of time and the succession of generations.

Produced by Wim Wenders and Liv Ullmann, the documentary turns into true poetry. Thanks to the photography and the soundtrack, Il Canto della Terra takes you into another dimension.

Margreth Olin, Norwegian director and producer, known by the public for her commitment and attention to human rights. You have made many films that have participated in both Norwegian and international festivals. Among her best-known works are House of Angels (Yamagata 1999), Nowhere Home (IDFA 2012). The Song of the Earth was chosen as Norway’s representative at the 2024 Oscars.

Wim Wenders, screenwriter, director, producer, photographer and author, known for his innovative documentaries, such as Buena Vista Social Club (1999). He has won numerous international awards such as the Palme d’Or and the Cannes Film Festival with Paris, Texas (1984). Oscar nominee for Perfect Days (2023).

Liv Ullmann, actress of Norwegian origin, known for films such as Scenes from a Wedding (1973) and The Emigrants and the New Land (1971), thanks to which she received a Golden Globe. Ingmar Bergman’s muse and companion, Ullmann moved from acting to screenwriting and directing. She is a UNICEF ambassador and President of the International Rescue Committee, in 2022 she received the Oscar for her lifetime achievement.

The Song of the Earth will arrive in Italian cinemas from 15 to 17 April thanks to the distribution company Wanted, founded in 2014 and which has become a point of reference for the entire Italian cinema.