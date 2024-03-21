The X7 isn’t technically an SUV, but this X7 competitor is.

In the Netherlands we look at spacious cars a little differently than in the rest of the world. In principle, you can go on vacation with the whole family in a Peugeot 108. And if you want luxury, the Volkswagen Polo is an option. The neighbor is a show-off, because he is traveling to the south of France with a Renault Kadjar (followed by a Tabbert).

Yesterday’s Audi A6 (that 400bhp diesel killer) had seven seats and the most awkward back seat ever. Other parts of the world do it a little better. Such as in the USA. Because there they have THIS at their disposal. And what do we mean by “this”? Well, this is the Infiniti QX80, a direct competitor to the X7. The QX80 is the top model of the Japanese luxury brand’s QX range of SUVs and crossovers, which flopped in the Netherlands more than Höllenboer’s second single after “Busje Komt Zo”.

We’re not just making this contrived bridge, because this huge SUV is actually the perfect alternative to a bus. As Rene van der Gijp would say: “This car is so big, it has its own conductor!”

Full house

Colossus is significantly larger than X7. The Infiniti QX80 is 5.34 meters long, and Japanese Americans are proud to report that the car is more spacious than ever. There is 18% more rear seat space, and third-row space increases by a whopping 54%. The interior is typical Japanese American: a lot of luxury, technology and not at all the highest level of German finishing. Unlike the epically naked Germans, this car is crammed with equipment. There really is full speed ahead.

So much so that we want to highlight a few things. This thing is loaded with cameras so you can keep an eye on what’s going on in which seat. Speaking of seats, you can now also get massage function and heated seats in the second row. The third row of seats is heated. 14 speakers (600 watts) come standard, but you can order a 24-speaker Klipsch audio system.

Competitor X7 technology

Then the technology of a real SUV. The Inifniti QX80’s competitors are essentially large crossovers as they have a self-supporting body. The QX80 is mounted on a ladder chassis that houses the bottom bracket. In terms of engines, Infiniti keeps up with the times. The previous generation’s naturally aspirated 5.6-liter V8 engine has been discontinued.

In its place is a twin-turbo 3.5 V6 engine that can deliver more power (450 hp) and torque (700 Nm) than the old eight-cylinder engine. The transmission is a nine-speed automatic. Special: All-wheel drive is not standard! There are four levels of equipment: Pure, Luxury, Sensory, Autograph.

The Inifniti QX80 won’t officially come to the Netherlands, although there will probably be someone who wants to live the super-unique life. Someone who absolutely should not own a BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS or Range Rover. Would you like to drive the QX80 too? Then we recommend you rent a “full-size luxury SUV” during your trip. There will be a picture of a premium German, but you will always get an Infiniti. Still better than stumbling upon Hersonissos in these 108.

