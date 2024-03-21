loading…

Australia tightens the rules for granting students and student visas. Photo/Reuters

MELBOURNE – Australia will start implementing stricter visa rules for foreign students this week as official data shows migration is again at a record high. That would further worsen an already tight labor market.

English language requirements for student and postgraduate visas will be increased, while the government will gain the power to suspend education providers from recruiting international students if they repeatedly break the rules.

“This weekend’s actions will continue to reduce migration levels while delivering on our commitment in the migration strategy to repair the broken system we inherited,” said Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil, reported by Reuters.

A new “native student test” will be introduced to further crack down on international students coming to Australia primarily for work, while a “no overstay” provision will be applied to more visitor visas.

The move follows a series of measures last year that capped COVID-era concessions introduced by the previous administration, including unlimited working hours for international students. The government at the time said rules would be tightened for students, which could halve the number of migrants within two years.

Australia is increasing its annual migration numbers in 2022 to help businesses recruit staff to fill labor shortages after the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated strict border controls and banned students and foreign workers from leaving for almost two years.

But the sudden influx of foreign workers and students has exacerbated pressure on an already tight labor market.

Dates released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed net immigration rose 60% to a record 548,800 people in the year to September 30 2023, higher than the 518,000 people in the year ending June 2023.

Overall, Australia’s population increased 2.5% – the fastest rate ever recorded – to 26.8 million people in the year to last September.

This record migration – driven by students from India, China and the Philippines – has expanded the labor supply and tempered wage pressures, but it has exacerbated an already tight housing market where rental vacancies are at record lows and rising construction costs are limiting new supply.

O’Neil said government actions since September had led to a decline in migration levels, with recent international student visa grants down by 35% compared to the previous year.

(ahm)