Aryna Sabalenka’s first words have arrived after the death of her ex-partner: what the champion said

These are days of deep pain that the tennis champion Aryna Sabalenka is experiencing. I have been since the news of the sudden death of her partner, former NHL star Konstantin Koltsov, spread three days ago. Here are the first words spoken by the Belarusian champion.

Three days ago the world of sport learned with great pain and shock the news of the premature and sudden death of Konstantin Koltsov, former hockey champion, with an important past in the Olympics and in the NHL championship, wearing the Pittsburgh Penguins jersey.

His lifeless body was found in the courtyard of the resort in Miami, Florida, where he was staying in this period together with his former partner, the tennis champion Aryna Sabalenka, current number 2 in the WTA rankings and involved in the master1000 tournament in Miami , where she is among the favorites for the final victory.

In the hours following his death, the causes that led to the tragedy were discussed and the most popular hypothesis, as stated by the Miami Police themselves, is that of suicide. This is the note from the Police Department of the Florida metropolis:

According to investigators, on Monday, March 18 at approximately 12:39 a.m., Bal Harbor Police and the Fire Department were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbor Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue, in reference to a male who jumped from a balcony. The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and took over the investigation into the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov. There are no other suspicions in this regard.

But how did Aryna Sabalenka react to this terrible drama? A few hours ago the champion published a story of her on her Instagram account. Here are her words:

Konstantin’s death is an unthinkable tragedy, and even though we were no longer together, my heart is broken. Please respect my privacy and that of his family during this difficult time.

However, the tennis player is continuing to train. She reacted with work and sweat on the field to try to overcome this second loss that struck her within a few years. 5 years ago her father also died.