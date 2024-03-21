The hopes and ambition are to always do better.

Pecco Bagnaia is enjoying an exciting start to the season in MotoGP, and upon arrival in Portimao he speaks of an even stronger Ducati than the one that allowed him to become world champion in 2023. The Piedmontese rider, specifically, claims that the new Desmosedici is even more suited to his way of riding than the previous one. With all the benefits that this entails, both in terms of confidence and performance.

“I have the impression that the Desmosedici GP24 is better than the GP23 for my riding style – explained Bagnaia to the press present in Portugal -. It gives me something that the previous bike didn’t give me, and I was able to adapt pretty quickly. As far as lap times are concerned, the difference isn’t huge, but the sensations are definitely better. In Portimao, then, the bike settings make less of a difference than elsewhere. The feeling that the driver finds on the track is fundamental.”

“Portimao, then, is one of my absolute favorite circuits among those in the world championship. I love the elevation changes, it feels like a cross between Mugello and Sachsenring. I always like to come and ride here, where last year we did very well. I have great confidence, I can’t wait for the weekend to start,” added Bagnaia regarding the track that will host the Portuguese Grand Prix.