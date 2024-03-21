Home Technology

A new era for neurotechnology: Neuralink patient Noland Arbaugh experiences freedom through the power of the mind.

Three years after Neuralink showed footage of a monkey playing Pong using signals sent through a brain implant, the Elon Musk-backed company has shared another video, this time of a human using the same technology to playing chess on a computer. Neuralink live-streamed on social media Wednesday the extraordinary demonstration featuring quadriplegic Noland Arbaugh, 29, who recently became the first human patient to have the Neuralink device implanted in his brain. Arbaugh was released from the hospital the day after receiving the implant and said the surgical procedure to insert the electrodes into his brain tissue was “super easy.”

“A crazy experience”. Video

https://t.co/OMIeGGjYtG

— Neuralink (@neuralink) March 20, 2024

Clearly excited about his new abilities, Arbaugh described the first time he moved the cursor by simply thinking about it as “a crazy experience.” David admitted he had “encountered some problems” along the way, but he said he had not suffered any cognitive impairment as a result of the trial. Arbaugh, who was paralyzed from the neck down following a diving accident nearly a decade ago, added: “I don’t want people to think this is the end of the journey. There is still a lot of work to do, but it has already changed my life.”

The best possible quality of life

David has spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). SMA is a rare, inherited neuromuscular disease in which the spinal cord does not form normally. This inhibits voluntary muscle action, leading to a gradual decrease in muscle mass and strength, or atrophy. There is currently no cure for SMA, but if diagnosed early, treatments and care are available to manage symptoms and help people with SMA achieve the best quality of life possible.

GPT-5 is coming: a new OpenAI language model available soon

Robot Figure 01: here is the video of the first humanoid prototype with ChatGPT

Apple in talks with Google to bring AI Gemini features to iPhone

Threads brings some new features: the Trending Now section is born

Meta’s decision to reduce the monthly fee for Facebook

SpaceX and the connection with US National Security