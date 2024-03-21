Jacob Elordi will be the protagonist of the new series by Sony Pictures Television, based on the novel The Narrow Road to the Deep North by Richard Flanagan, winner of the Booker Prize.

After five months of production, Amazon Prime Video has revealed the first images of the five-part series. Jacob Elordi plays Lieutenant Colonel Dorrigo Evans and stars alongside Odessa Young, who will star as Amy Mulvaney.

The story is told in multiple time periods, and features an Australian doctor, taken prisoner during the Second World War. The journey starts from the doctor’s childhood, through to his experience as a young man as a prisoner of war on the Thailand-Burma Railway and, later, as a respected Australian surgeon and war hero.

Not in the background is the love story with Amy, his uncle’s wife, who supports and torments him during the days of prison in war. Their romance entertains the audience by lightening the most dramatic moments, and allows the viewer to investigate the intimacy of the characters.

Produced by Prime Video, Curio Pictures and Sony Pictures Television, the adaptation is written by Shaun Grant and produced by Justin Kurzel, who struck a deal with Sony Pictures Television after developing the project in collaboration with Fremantle.

Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner of Curio Pictures are both executive producers. Kurzel, Shaun Grant and Richard Flanagan also serve as executive producers, while Alexandra Taussig serves as producer.

In addition to Elordi and Young, the cast of the Prime Video series consists of Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) in the role of the elderly Dorrigo Evans, Olivia DeJonge (Elvis), Heather Mitchell (Love Me, Upright), Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High), Show Kasamatsu (Tokyo Vice), Charles An and Simon Baker (Limbo, Breath).

Other names to consider in the cast are Essie Davis (Lynette), William Lodder (Rabbit), Eduard Geyl (Jimmy), Christian Byers (Rainbow), Sam Parsonson (Rooster), Reagan Mannix (Bonox), Fabian McCallum (Sheephead) , Caelan McCarthy (Chum), David Howell (Tiny), Taki Abe (Colonel Kota), Masa Yamaguchi (Lieutenant Fukuhara) and Akira Fujii (Kenji Mogami).

Jacob Elordi made his debut as Nate Jacobs in Euphoria and Noah Flynn in the Netflix film series The Kissing Booth. It’s clear that he’s on the rise, considering his recent roles in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, as Elvis Presley, and Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn alongside Barry Keoghan.