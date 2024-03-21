The mystery behind the death of Alessio Giannaccari and the investigations to understand what happened: here’s what doesn’t add up

At this time, all the investigations into the heartbreaking story of Alessio Giannaccari, the 19-year-old who disappeared in Amsterdam and was found lifeless near the station tracks, are still underway. Investigators are now trying to understand what happened to him.

The parents left the province of Lecce on Tuesday to arrive in Holland. They must identify his body and start all the bureaucratic procedures to be able to bring his body back to Italy for the final farewell.

Alessio was a boy of only 19 years old, who had the desire to follow in his father’s footsteps. The man works in the restaurant industry and has various businesses in the province of Lecce. So in January, in agreement with his parents, the 19-year-old decided to do work experience in Holland. Right here he lived with other boys and had found work as a waiter. Up until that point everything was going well for him.

However, on Saturday 16 March, the boy left the house, but without documents. At a certain point his phone was turned off and from that moment no one has heard from him again. His friends and family soon became alarmed and began to publish several appeals on social media, with the hope of having good news soon.

The discovery of Alessio Giannaccari’s body and the investigations of the case

CREDIT: VINCENZO TROISIO

However, it was only on Tuesday 19 March that the sad epilogue arrived. Unfortunately, the officers found the boy’s lifeless body near the Holendrecht station and it was right next to the tracks.

The officers, as per practice in these cases, have started all the relevant investigations. Consequently, they tried to understand what happened and above all whether his death occurred due to an extreme gesture or a heartbreaking fatality.

For this reason they are trying to reconstruct his last hours of life and are also trying to understand how he arrived at that station. At the moment no hypothesis is excluded, but only further investigations will provide the appropriate answers.