“Turandot” is “an exciting but problematic masterpiece” and its “contradictions, distortions and racial stereotypes” should be noted, according to the Metropolitan Opera in New York, which offers a warning to the public in deference to political correctness or cancel culture . Until June 7th, the great theater presents Giacomo Puccini’s latest masterpiece. The unfinished work tells the impossible love story of a Tatar prince and the emperor’s daughter in a fictional medieval China. Since its first performance in 1926, a few months after the composer’s death, the opera has become one of the best known and most popular of the 20th century. “Nessun dorma”, Prince Calaf’s great aria, quickly became a success, a must for all tenors.

But almost a hundred years after the premiere, the perception of this opera is changing, as clarified in a program note addressed to spectators at the Metropolitan. If “Turandot” can be considered “the last great Italian opera, this appellation does not take into account the fact that much of it is not Italian,” says Christopher Browner, the Metropolitan Opera’s editor-in-chief of publications. “From the setting to the plot and, above all, to much of the music, Turandot is inspired by other cultures. But it is not even authentically Chinese. A Western projection of the East, it is full of contradictions, distortions and racial stereotypes.” Among the “distortions and stereotypes” detected by the Met are the names of some characters, from Princess Liù to ministers Ping, Pang and Pong, and the reuse of traditional melodies re-orchestrated in Western style.

According to Christopher Browner, “it should therefore come as no surprise that many audiences of Chinese descent find it difficult to attend opera because their heritage is claimed, fetishized, or portrayed as savage, bloody, or backward.” How can one appreciate Turandot, “a fascinating but problematic masterpiece”, in these conditions? “As we increase our collective awareness of its flaws, it is essential that, rather than avoid the less attractive aspects of the work, in each subsequent revival audiences recognize and address their implications,” recommends the Met.

This stance on “Turandot” echoes a recent controversy that occurred in England over another opera masterpiece by Puccini. London’s Royal Opera House was forced to change its staging of “Madama Butterfly” in 2022 so that it was “more in line with the historical context of the story,” which takes place in Nagasaki, Japan, at beginning of the 20th century. At the time, Olivier Mears, director of the Royal Opera House, stressed that the opera, while being a “masterpiece”, was also “a product of its time”, requiring a series of adaptations to be “faithful to the spirit of the ‘original and authentic in its representation of Japan.’