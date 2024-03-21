In 2024, one Latin American country stands out among all because it will host the APEC Summit. This is Peru, the South American nation that will receive the visit of President Xi Jinping, as well as other leaders of the world’s main powers. Furthermore, next November the inauguration of the Chancay megaport will take place, located in the Lima province of Huaral, which will enhance trade relations between the Asian giant and the countries of the region.

In this sense, the special representative of the Chinese Government for Latin American Affairs, Qiu Xiaoqi, highlighted in a conversation with La República that, this year, Peru will be a key partner in Latin America. He also highlighted the cultural and historical ties that unite both nations.

Peru, the Latin American country that will be a key partner of China in 2024

“Peru is going to have a very important role (at the Latin American level). It will host the 2024 APEC Summit,” said Qiu Xiaoqi. He also highlighted that this event will contribute to strengthening cooperation between Peru and China. “We have excellent exchanges. That is going to continue, it is not going to change, it is not going to vary,” she said.

The Leaders’ Summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC) will take place next November in the city of Lima. As part of the activities, 21 economies will meet, representing 62% of world production, according to the Andina Agency.

In addition, this space will serve as a point of dialogue for major global powers, which include China, the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, among other countries.

Qiu Xiaoqi spoke with a group of journalists from Latin American media, including La República. Photo: La República/Francisco Claros

Likewise, in November the Chancay megaport will be inaugurated, which will enhance relations between China and South America by reducing merchandise transfer times between the region and Asia. This project will not only increase trade opportunities with Peru, but also with other countries such as Chile, Ecuador, Colombia, and even Bolivia and Brazil.

That is why this country will position itself as a central point of South America and a key axis of the Asian giant for commercial exchange with the rest of the nations. In this way, China plans to establish itself as one of the main trading partners in all of Latin America.

Progress in optimizing the FTA between Peru and China

In relation to the optimization of the FTA between Peru and China, Qiu Xiaoqi expressed that they have a “very positive attitude” to promote the development of relations between both nations, although he did not provide details of when this measure would take place.

Qiu Xiaoqi stressed that they have every willingness to optimize the FTA signed by China and Peru. Photo: La República/Francisco Claros

“We continue to be willing to work together with Peruvian friends to achieve greater and better rapprochement between the two countries, in all aspects: politically, economically and culturally,” he told this medium.

In 2009, Peru and China signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that has allowed the Chinese giant to become the main trading partner of the South American country. In recent years, negotiations have been carried out to optimize the FTA, with the last meeting taking place in the second half of 2023. In this context, it seeks to modernize and include new chapters in the agreement to further boost exports and importation of products.