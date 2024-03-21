The last farewell to Andreea Rabciuc: a white coffin and that plush unicorn she loved so much

Heartbreak and pain during the last farewell to Andreea Rabciuc. The 27-year-old disappeared in 2022, for a long time the searches had not led to the desired results, until the recent heartbreaking update, which arrived after two long years.

The remains of Andreea Rabciuc were found inside a privately owned ruined farmhouse in Castelplanio. A shocking discovery made by one of the owners, who had decided to clean her building. After all the necessary tests and confirmation of the DNA test, the 27-year-old’s body was handed over to her family. Yesterday, March 20, her last farewell was celebrated at the Jesi Cathedral.

Many people gathered to say goodbye to Andreea one last time and to cling to the pain of mother Georgeta Cruceanu and her partner Simone Gatti. A white coffin, accompanied by colorful flowers and a unicorn puppet, an animal that she had always loved.

However, her biological father, the one to whom Andreea had sent her last message before disappearing, and her ex-boyfriend Simone Gresti, currently the only one under investigation for her mysterious alleged crime, were not present. There are many dark points surrounding the young woman’s death, such as the writing engraved in the farmhouse, the shred of scarf, the argument with her boyfriend and the cell phone left in his hands.

If he hadn’t taken my cell phone away from me, I would have called mom.

The moving letter for Andreea Rabciuc

Andreea Rabciuc’s friend chose to read a moving letter written by her colleagues for the torchlight procession on March 12th. Words that tore the hearts of everyone present:

It is impossible to accept that Andreea is no longer there, impossible to accept a world in which her generous smile is missing, the one she meant for everyone, the mirror of a deep and complicated heart that is easy to grasp and very easy to exploit. If you were lucky enough to stay in this heart, then you found a safe place, a forever home. It’s impossible not to remember the simplicity of this girl that she didn’t tell her and that she wasn’t afraid of anything or anyone. She wasn’t afraid to make herself heard or seen, colorful as she was. It’s impossible not to be captivated by the magical world that Andreea represented with a hat with ears and a unicorn-shaped backpack. This is what we want to do: believe the impossible. Believing in unicorns because believing also means expecting the impossible to happen and expecting those who know, to speak.