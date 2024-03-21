The planet has varied climates and regions, ranging from the warmest to the coldest. Among them are deserts, which occupy a third of the Earth’s surface and are characterized by a lack of vegetation and rainfall, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Among the most famous are that of the Sahara, in Africa; that of Atacama, in America; or that of Gobi, in Asia. Despite the grandeur reflected in its landscapes, they do not compare with the largest desert in the world, whose surface exceeds 14.2 square kilometers and is not covered by sand.

Which is the largest desert in the world?

The largest desert in the world is coincidentally one of the coldest areas on the planet: Antarctica. With 14.2 million square kilometers of ice, this area has no sand or sun and has temperatures below -60 °C.

With this amount of square kilometers of ice, Antarctica is classified as the largest desert in the world. Without sand or incandescent sun, and sometimes at 60 ° C below zero, this region far exceeds others such as the Sahara, which covers 9,065,253 km².

Antarctica has an area of ​​14.2 square kilometers, making it the largest desert in the world. Photo: National Geographic in Spanish

Far from the idea that it may be had, in reality any region that receives less than 25 centimeters of rain is considered a desert, according to what Jonathan Wille, an Antarctic meteorologist and climatologist at the University of Grenoble in France.

In this sense, Antarctica is the largest cold desert on Earth, while the Sahara is the largest warm desert.

The lack of rain in Antarctica is even more extreme; since – as Wille points out – some of its regions, such as the dry valleys of McMurdo, have not recorded precipitation in about 14 million years.

Colombian Navy divers take samples on Livingston Island, Antarctica. Photo: AFP

According to meteorologist Jonathan Wille, there is a lack of rain in Antarctica due to multiple factors, such as low temperatures, the blocking of the mountains from the clouds and strong winds that consume moisture from the air.

What are the characteristics of Antarctica?

Antarctica is not only characterized by being the largest desert in the world, but also by housing 90% of the planet’s freshwater resources, although there are no rivers or lakes in this region.

It is estimated that in Antarctica there may be up to 1,000 people in winter and 10,000 in summer. Photo: Pixabay

Although it does not have an indigenous population, it is usually inhabited by scientific bases, since in 1959 the Antarctic Treaty was signed, which established “freedom of scientific research and cooperation towards that end” of several nations in the world.

Currently, there are 100 scientific bases in about 20 countries. It is estimated that 1,000 people live there in winter, while in summer it increases to 10,000.