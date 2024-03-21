The Italian trailer for The Greatest Hits, an original film written and directed by Ned Benson, has been released, available exclusively on Disney+ from April 12th, after its world premiere debut at the South By Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas last March 14th.

Harriet (Lucy Boynton) discovers that art imitates life when she realizes that some songs can transport her back in time – literally. As she relives the past through romantic memories with her ex-boyfriend (David Corenswet), her time travel clashes with a new love interest emerging in the present (Justin H. Min). As she embarks on this journey through the hypnotic connection between music and memories, Harriet wonders: even if she could change the past, should she?

Presented by Searchlight Pictures, the film is a Groundswell / Flying Point Production production. The cast consists of Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Politician), Justin H. Min (After Yang, The Clash), David Corenswet (Pearl, The Politician and interpreter of Superman in the upcoming film by James Gunn) and Austin Crute ( The revenge of the losers, Atlanta).

The film is written and directed by Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby trilogy). The producers are Oscar nominee Michael London (Sideways, Thirteen), Shannon Gaulding (Spider-Man), Stephanie Davis (For Heaven’s Name), Cassandra Kulukundis (The Vanishing of Eleanor Rigby) and Ned Benson himself.

The executive producers of The Greatest Hits are Hilton Smith and Stone Douglass. The music is by Ryan Lott (Everything Everywhere All at Once), the editing by Saira Haider and the production design by NC Page Buckner. The director of photography is Chung-Hoon Chung.

The Greatest Hits will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting April 12th.