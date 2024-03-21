An SRV that drove around the neighborhood with a cart full of groceries and just left it at your doorstep if you weren’t home. A bag of money that hung on the doorknob so the milkman could receive his pay. A steel mill foreman who, at the end of Ramadan, held a feast for his fasting employees who hung over a hot stove for days on an empty stomach. The Dutch, some men in the mosque laugh with a smile, who came to offer them their own daughters.

Anyone who asks about memories of the years when they arrived in the Netherlands – the 1960s and 1970s – is overcome by this kind of feeling of nostalgia. About fifteen men, some curled up in comfortable sofas and others engaged in conversation on the edge of their seats, took time this Friday afternoon, in the middle of Ramadan, to talk to the NRC about what has happened over the years. for Muslims in the Netherlands. The elderly are associated with the organization Nour al Houdamoskee in Arnhem-Zuid. They vigorously compete with each other to see who has stayed in the Netherlands the longest. One calls to 1971. 1965, different. Trading ceased in 1961.

The consensus this afternoon is crystal clear: things have not gotten any better in the Netherlands. In general, no – men talk about a growing mistrust that has permeated society – and certainly not towards Muslims. “I’ve lived in the same house with the same neighbors for 35 years,” says Magfoor, a retiree from Westerworth. “We greet each other and communicate normally. But this morning my neighbor suddenly didn’t greet me and looked at me strangely.” According to him, this is due to the fact that he has recently started wearing a keffiyeh, a head covering that many Muslim men wear during prayer.

“He probably thought you had become a terrorist,” said a voice from across the room. Laughter follows. It’s like laughing at a farmer who has a toothache. Because the cap story gets a lot of recognition. “We are often looked at a certain way.”

Conversation at the Nur al-Khudamosk mosque: “We are extremely pleased and happy that our mayor showed some balloons this time.” Photo by Merlin Daleman

“A bunch of singers”

The men also attracted attention in the years after their arrival, the men say with one voice. “But somehow exotic, something interesting. And we came to bring what is needed here: work.” After September 11, everything changed. One of the men who joined put it emphatically: “During a break at work, a colleague threw a newspaper in front of me. “You did it,” he said. Well, what do you say then?

Jilali Kihel (77), a white-and-gray-bearded man who enjoys great authority in the mosque, emphasizes: “When we came here, we were also different people. Young people, often without families, who also love nightlife.” According to him, wisdom comes with age, as does what he calls godliness. “When we came here, there were no mosques and, therefore, no imams. And then it becomes more difficult to give material form to your faith. Everything is different now.”

Imade, a fifty-year-old man who wants to give only his first name, also joined the conversation. He sees himself as a member of the second generation, following his father in childhood. “With all due respect, Uncle Djilali, you too were a group of sing-alongs, weren’t you, who liked everything that was presented to you.”

The comment leads to a short but heated exchange of words. It is true, some elders say, that we do not speak this language well. And yes, this can be abused. For example, some have accumulated a smaller pension and AOW than their Dutch counterparts due to the contracts they signed at the time. “But we were not singers,” emphasizes Djilali Kihel.

It turns out that this is not the only difference in opinion between the first and second generations. For example, Imade finds it unacceptable that his fellow believers have started voting, but the imam he follows does not see a place for this. “But sometimes you have to choose between two evils,” object the elderly people present. They voted. “What do you want,” he says, “to make Wilders even greater?” And: “Scientists disagree on many issues. Can you name one thing that all scientists think the same about?”

Mosque officials deny that their imam is preventing or prohibiting voting.

Both generations share pride, for example, in the fact that the community was able to establish and maintain a large and busy mosque in the neighborhood without government support. More than twenty years in the dock under Wilders’ leadership appears to have made the community more resilient. “Today’s young people stand up for themselves,” Kiechel says. “And they take their faith much more seriously than some of us do at their age.”

Koran is burning

For example, the community does not want to ignore the burning of the Koran, announced for Saturday, in the middle of the Lent period, when Muslims mark the arrival of their holy book. “I’m afraid there will actually be deaths,” Imade says. He had already heard from fellow believers in Belgium and Germany who wanted to come to Arnhem to prevent the arson.

“But wouldn’t it be better to read the Koran in the presence of Edwin Wagensveld? [de Pegida-voorman die de demonstratie heeft aangekondigd]“says Chairman Khaled Mukhouti. “Let’s hear how wonderful this book is.” Muslims in Arnhem recently distributed the Koran to customers.

Meanwhile, Mayor Ahmed Markouche, on the advice of the police, banned burning and imposed a six-month ban on Wagensveld. “We are extremely pleased and pleased that our mayor has shown himself to be brave this time,” says Mukhuti. “Hopefully we can now concentrate on the neighborhood iftar scheduled for Saturday.”

About this series



What is it like to be a Muslim in a country where Geert Wilders’ PVV is the largest party? The NRC regularly visits Noor al-Khudamoski in Arnhem Zuid during Ramadan (10 March to 8 April). This is part 2.

Read part 1 here: The Nour al-Huda Mosque knows that prayer alone is not enough.

