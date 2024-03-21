We can’t imagine the BMW XM wants to do even MORE, but AC Schnitzer can take care of that for you.

It’s been almost two years since we were introduced to arguably the most powerful BMW ever made. Not in terms of driving experience, but in terms of how shocking the appearance is. XM, we think everything that needs to be said about him has already been said. The point is that the car does generate opinions by dividing opinions, and BMW turns this into a sort of “attention is attention” strategy. Miraculously, BMW sells a decent number of examples of this mastodon even in the Netherlands.

If it’s a BMW, there’s no escaping the fact that the usual clique will try it too. We’re still waiting for G-Power’s XM, but Manhart’s, for example, is already there. Another regular visitor to the world of BMW is now presenting its XM: the BMW XM from AC Schnitzer.

AC Schnitzer took a BMW XM (not a 50e or Label Red) and made sure it had a few upgrades. As far as we know, the self-propelled guns are partly optical. The usual upgrades include a carbon fiber splitter, a set of side skirts and a rear bumper with diffuser.

ACS also pushes the boundaries of what you already do with the XM, with racing canards for aerodynamics. Something about mopping the floors and turning on the tap. The large rear spoiler gives the same feeling.

Rims

AC Schnitzer also presents a special wheel design for the BMW XM. As always, you can choose between black and diamond cut, but the design is the same on both sides. A special design, one might say.

It works?

Therefore, the XM is very controversial, the undersigned even dares to call it the epitome of everything that is wrong with today’s automotive world. And yet, secretly, AC Schnitzer attached great importance to the BMW XM. If you’re already busy with superlatives, you might as well add AC Schnitzer. A case of “if you have to, do it.”

More power!

In addition to the visual updates, AC Schnitzer has also touched upon the S68B44 V8. On paper we can say that 751 hp. and 900 Nm is not so much at all: it’s exactly three hp more. more than the 748, which BMW XM Label Red comes standard with. An important difference: AC Schnitzer took on the regular XM, which typically produces 653 hp. Then 98 hp. suddenly become quite a big machine.

