Rome, March 20, 2024 – After winning the Panettone Maximo 2022 and the Panettone Maximo Public Award in 2023, the famous bakery in the south of Rome Spiga d’Oro Bakery confirms itself as a benchmark for Easter desserts with its selection of prized dishes. doves for 2024.

Tradition and innovation: the offer of the Spiga d’Oro bakery

The Spiga d’Oro bakery, under the direction of the talented pastry chef Alessandro Mangione, presents a varied assortment of Easter doves to suit every taste and preference. From the classic Colomba with soft dough and delicious glaze to the Pistachio Colomba to more adventurous creations such as the Colomba filled with Nutella, Ferrero Rocher and three chocolates (dark, milk and white), while forgetting about the colorful Kinder. Columba.

Craftsmanship and passion for tradition

The Spiga d’Oro bakery, located at Via Umberto Lilloni 62, in South Rome, has been producing products of the highest quality since 1995, specializing in the creation of desserts and typical products of the Italian tradition. In addition to Easter doves, the bakery is famous for its fragrant and fresh bread made from Italian flour and sourdough. The cakes and desserts on offer range from classic Italian confections such as tart and mille-feuille, to more creative and delicious creations such as pistachio cake with Nutella and chocolate pear cake. Finally, the pizza deserves a special mention, with its crumbly and easily digestible dough, as well as a huge selection of rustic dishes and sandwiches for catering and aperitifs. A real reference point for this quadrant of the capital.

Spiga d’Oro Bakery: two new points of sale

With the opening of two new stores in Via dei Basaldella, 00125 and Via di Dragone, 138, Spiga d’Oro Bakery continues to grow and offer its customers the best gastronomic experience. The passion for Italian tradition and commitment to artisan production make Spiga d’Oro Bakery’s products a true culinary delight, ideal for celebrating the holidays with taste and love.

