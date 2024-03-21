Home Entertainment

The review of The Three-Body Problem, the Netflix series from the creators of Game of Thrones and the Chinese trilogy of the same name by Liu Cixin, will be available on the platform from March 21st.

Let’s start with a bet in the review of The 3 Body Problem, the new highly anticipated Netflix event series on which it is clear from the first announcements how much the streaming service was aiming to make it the new global phenomenon. Everyone tries to have their own Game of Thrones after its conclusion – HBO tried, and succeeded, playing at home with the spin-off House of the Dragon, Prime Video with The Rings of Power, and it fared worse , finally, Netflix must double down on trying to find the heir to Stranger Things, the platform’s last remaining hit, whose final season we may not see before 2026.

A science fiction plot

To create the new event series, Netflix has called as showrunner authors from the HBO stable, the creators of Game of Thrones David Benioff and DB Weiss, who with this new show have the opportunity to redeem themselves in the eyes of the public and critics after the disappointing last season (including the finale) of the previous cult, together with Alexander Woo (True Blood). Once again the duo (here trio) finds themselves faced with a literary adaptation, in this case none other than the science fiction trilogy of the same name by the acclaimed Chinese author Liu Cixin. Once again a gamble, which for some was lost from the start, given the difficulty in adapting a plot as complex and layered as that of The Three-Body Problem.

A cast that winks at the past

Slyly, Benioff & Weiss called in reinforcements to try to win this bet, even animating the Netflix logo with the theme of the serial. Three fundamental members have arrived from Game of Thrones to enrich the new cast: John Bradley, the former Samwell Tarly, is Jack Rooney, impertinent and outspoken, one of the “Oxford Five” who used his degree in physics to develop an empire made of… snacks! Liam Cunningham, the former smuggler Davos Seaworth, is Thomas Wade, the charismatic leader of the most elite intelligence operation in the entire world. Former High Sparrow Jonathan Pryce plays Mike Evans, an environmentalist who became a billionaire thanks to oil.

Alongside them there are also new names and faces: the other four boys nicknamed the “Oxford Five” are Jin Cheng (Jess Hong), a brilliant theoretical physicist who is hungry for answers to the biggest questions of the universe, engaged to the official by Marina Raj Varma (Saamer Usmani); Saul Durand (Jovan Adepo, Babylon), brilliant but lazy research assistant; Auggie Salazar (Eiza González, Baby Driver), pioneer physicist of nanotechnology, who, despite being visionary, prefers to solve the practical problems of the here and now, rather than the theoretical ones of tomorrow; Will Downing (Alex Sharp), a sixth-grade physics teacher, is about to discover a shocking truth. Finally, Tatiana (Marlo Kelly), raised since birth in the organization of Evans, Sofone (Sea Shimooka) and the Follower (Eve Ridley), two entities of a mysterious virtual reality.

Also lending support behind the scenes of the ambitious project are directors Jeremy Podeswa (already directing Game of Thrones), Minkie Spiro, Derek Tsang and Andrew Stanton while the producers include none other than Rian Johnson, Brad Pitt and Rosamund Pike, already engaged in another fantasy saga, The Wheel of Time, on Prime Video.

Timelines

The source book for The Three-Body Problem is profoundly complex, traveling halfway between historical novel and sci-fi epic. While physically inexplicable events begin to happen in our present, casting doubt on the very basis of the laws of physics and returning to the idea of ​​the birth of the universe at the behest of a superior divinity, in the past another dramatic event shakes some existences. Themes at the center of the Chinese Cultural Revolution of the 1960s, from which the plot of the novel and the series starts, which initially follows it slavishly and then distances itself from it and makes the story more attractive on a global – and above all Western – level, so much so as to change the connotations of some protagonists. The title of the show comes from the class of basic dynamics problems relating to classical mechanics: starting from an initial position, a mass and a velocity of three bodies subject to the influence of a mutual gravitational attraction are calculated, the future evolution of the system they constitute.

If a third factor comes along to create chaos, it is virtually impossible to mathematically calculate its exact location. We thus continuously travel on various temporal levels, which more in the paper source material and less in the audiovisual one can create confusion and disorientation in the viewer: on the one hand Ye Wenjie (Zine Tseng), a girl whose life suffers a setback towards a destiny very different from the one he had imagined for himself, on the other the Five Oxford physicists. A series of suicides and mysterious deaths, a virtual video game that is too real to be true and unspeakable secrets from the past: these are the main ingredients to attract as many audiences as possible, for a narrative structure designed strongly for the binge watching “invented” by the platform.

An immense saga

The problem of the 3 bodies is therefore a series very rich in themes and contents, plots and subplots, main and minor characters, trying to dig into the deepest and most hidden ranks of science and compare them with the faith of the old memory – one of the The first sentences we hear one of the protagonist scientists say is “Do you believe in God?” Not only Lost but also narrative and visual influences from other more recent genre titles, such as Westworld and Inverso – The Peripheral, even more than from Game of Thrones. A series about communication and the survival of the species, after which you will never be able to look at a starry sky in the same way again.

80

The 3-body problem

Review by Federico Vascotto

We conclude the review of The 3-Body Problem as we began, talking about the bet – won for us, at least in part – by the authors in adapting a complex and layered novel like that of Liu Cixin. By internationalizing and westernizing some characters and some subplots, taking dangerous liberties that will not be accepted by all purist readers, but which manage to restore the vastness of the project and the original trilogy, to talk about our desperate need for communication with others, today after the pandemic more than ever, of science and religion, in short of what moves the world as we know it.

I LIKE

The cast (more or less). The themes addressed and the visual suggestions from other genre series. The work of westernizing the original material…

FAIL

…which not everyone will appreciate. The plot can be complex and chaotic just like the 3-body problem of dynamics.

