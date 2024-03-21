The governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, shared on social networks his experience driving what he claimed to be “the first Cybertruck” in Mexico. García’s publication highlights the fact that the brand has introduced this innovative means of transportation in Mexico.

In addition to this, Tesla has introduced the possibility of reserving the aforementioned truck in its online store. In this way, the commercialization of the Cybertruck in the country begins, although the prices and variants available in Mexico have not yet been announced.

On the other hand, the fact that there is the possibility of repossession does not mean that the vehicle will be in the possession of users eager to buy it, in the short term. For example, in the United States, the Rear Wheel Drive model will be delivered until 2025, however, it can now be purchased. This period does not take into account the delays and demand that Tesla has faced for more than two years.

Although the costs of each version in Mexico are unknown, the United States price has been taken as a reference. The base version, “Cybertruck”, costs 96,390 dollars (about 1 million 608 thousand pesos), while the model with 4×4 traction has a lower price, 76 thousand 390 dollars (1 million 274 thousand pesos).

Finally, the base model, whose specifications are found on the Cybertruck home page, is the cheapest in this segment, costing 57 thousand dollars, approximately 957 thousand pesos. Since the specifications posted on the Cybertruck Mx home page are of the base model, it is estimated that it will be available in Mexico.

If that is true, the unit that can be set aside with 2 thousand pesos would be the version with Rear Wheel Drive. Which has a passenger capacity of 5 people, power to carry more than 3 thousand kilos and autonomy of 250 km. In addition, when purchasing it, users receive a 4-year warranty on the vehicle and 8 on the battery and power unit.

It should be noted that to complete the section, only the payment method data must be provided. However, if they regret having made that long-term investment, people can request a refund of the 2 thousand pesos.

