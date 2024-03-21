The Superior Chamber of the Electoral Court annulled the sentence against the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, which declared him guilty of carrying out early campaign activities and violating the principles of impartiality and neutrality in the electoral contest.

With the votes of Judge Mónica Soto and Judges Felipe de la Mata and Felipe Fuentes, the decision of the Specialized Chamber that had found the state president in violation of the electoral law was revoked.

Judge Janine Otálora’s project proposed confirming the sentence, because “essentially because it is based on the inaccurate premise that the right to freedom of expression is absolute, in addition the person responsible did analyze the context with respect to the elements required by each violation and the messages emitted based on their meaning.”

Against the project, Judge Felipe Fuentes pointed out that the authority did not consider the context in which the governor’s expressions were issued, which occurred at an event at the facilities of the National Commission of Conventions and Internal Processes of the Citizen Movement; an interview in the news program of Carmen Aristegui, and an interview in the news program of Ciro Gómez Leyva.

“It is important to keep in mind that the person accused, both on his social networks and in various interviews, made public certain statements in which he specified his interest in running as a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, and added to the above, questions from the journalists who host the news programs to which the accused attended responded on various general topics,” he noted.

He maintained that Samuel García’s intention was not to use the actions, programs or achievements that he has had as a public servant in order to influence citizens, in addition to not calling for a vote for or against one or any pre-candidacy. , candidacy or political option.

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions