Antonio Tajani (photo Lapresse)

Tajani at the nuclear energy summit in Brussels

The Vice-President of the Council and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, represents the Italian Government at the nuclear energy summit jointly organized by the Belgian Government and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The meeting, at the level of Heads of State and Government, will be co-chaired by the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, and the Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, and will focus on the role of nuclear energy in reducing use of fossil fuels, in strengthening energy security and promoting economic development.

“With the “National Platform for Sustainable Nuclear” established by Minister Pichetto Fratin, the Government has started a process to evaluate whether it is appropriate to resume the use of nuclear energy in Italy, also with a view to achieving the decarbonisation objectives by 2050 and to increase the security and sustainability of energy supplies. We want to summarize the various national initiatives, encouraging the development of low environmental impact technologies with high safety and sustainability standards and looking above all at new sustainable nuclear technologies. I remember that Italy, despite not having an operational nuclear program since 1987, boasts excellence in the sector recognized worldwide, both at an industrial level and in the field of scientific research”, declared the deputy prime minister.

Italy, in fact, among the pioneers in the field of nuclear energy, has never ceased to be an important international player in the nuclear sector, both through industrial excellence that provides high-level skills, technology and services throughout the world, and in various areas of research, among which the development of nuclear fusion energy stands out.

On the sidelines of the event, Minister Tajani will have some bilateral meetings.