Swatch brings the masterpieces of Mirò, Matisse and Chagall from the Tate galleries in London with Art Journey

Art at your fingertips. After the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum in Madrid, the Louvre Museum in Paris and Abu Dhabi, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, the Magritte Foundation in Brussels, the Center Pompidou in Paris and the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, Swath carries the masterpieces present in the Tate galleries on its watches.

At the center of the Art Journey operation, as Pambianco writes, there are artists such as Turner, Chagall and Mirò, who, as Carlo Giordanetti, member of the board and CEO of the Swatch Art Peace Hotel in Shanghai, explains in this interview with PambiancoNews, represent the further growth of the project.

“Art has become over time, and in an extremely organic way, a pillar, a true cornerstone of being Swatch,” he explains. “Looking at the first collaborations with the world of artists, we find the idea of ​​a museum. At the beginning, in 1985, after collaborating with Kiki Picasso, we worked with Keith Haring and in parallel the same year, we did a project with the Maeght Foundation in the South of France, within which we worked exactly with opposite of Keith Haring and that is with Valerio Adami, Pol Bury and Pierre Alechinsky: on the one hand, street culture, total pop and on the other, purely conceptual objects. It was there that Swatch began, as almost always in an absolutely non-rational or not purely rational way, to understand the potential of being a bit of an objet d’art and not just a timepiece designed by an artist and this then opened the path to many other initiatives”.

“It’s the first time we’ve stopped in London with Art Journey but we’ve always had positive experiences here, think of our tribute to Queen Elizabeth in 2022, the How Majestic model which is still in the top ten sales today. And then the collaborations with fashion, from Vivienne Westwood to Supriya Lele, which have always given us great satisfaction – continues Giordanetti -.

The seven works selected to make up the Swatch x Tate Gallery collection were chosen with the watchful eye of a collector, adding significant works to the enrichment of the art gallery in the watch version of Swatch. The first four models are already available for sale, while the remaining three will be launched on the market starting from April 4th.