The third edition of LetExpo has ended: the importance of sustainable logistics for the environment VERONA. “The results of LetExpo 2024 are extremely positive. From the first day the start was important and impressive, thanks to the participation of more than 25,000 people. To the more than 400 exhibitors created in recent days, numerous institutional presences and the participation of many young entrepreneurs have been added. This edition closed with over 100,000 contributors.” Thus, ALIS President Guido Grimaldi gives the Dire agency an overall assessment of the third LetExpo exhibition, which took place in Veronafiera from March 12 to 15.

Alice numbers for 2023

Six million trucks and 143 million tons of goods were transferred from highways to intermodal transport through ports and freight villages, resulting in a reduction in CO2 emissions of 5.4 million tons and economic savings for Italian families and citizens of more than seven billion euros by 2023 . number of Alis (Logistics Association for Sustainable Intermodality) companies, illustrated by its President Guido Grimaldi during LetExpo 2024. The event also focuses on sensitive and current issues, such as the current crisis affecting the Suez Canal and the Red Sea, with a serious impact on trade between Italy and China, a total of 154 billion people are at risk.

World of work

The world of sustainable logistics, maritime and beyond, is also of interest to young people, who can find stimulating and well-paid work in it (above all, today we are less away from home), as well as to high-tech companies. companies. This is confirmed by Alis President Guido Grimaldi: “Few people know,” warns Grimaldi, “that a maritime worker, for example, working in the hotel sector, earns twice as much as a recent graduate approaching his career would earn. Our sector is very worthy, interesting and exciting, which allows you to travel around the world. Without forgetting the quality of our ships and vehicles.” All this, Grimaldi points out, means “resilience and response to the expectations of young people. (Terrible agency)

