No matter how boring it can be on the track, there is something to do off the track. Now Susie Wolf is going to crack down on the FIA ​​again…

The 2024 Formula 1 season has not yet been full of excitement. With the exception of 1 point for the fastest lap, Red Bull took everything they could, Max Verstappen is now on a lonely high and Perez is also doing what he has to do.

So the world champion is actually already known, otherwise very strange things are going to happen. But why now say that this is a boring season? No, dude, that’s far from true! Only the action takes place not from the track, but next to it.

Of course, we have the whole saga of Red Bull CEO Christian Horner with the negative supporting role of that scary Jos Verstappen. And also Lewis Hamilton, who will be driving for the red team next year, and all the fuss around it. And we have Susie Wolf. She is going to deal with the FIA…

Susie Wolfe plans to crack down on the FIA

Certainly. The boss of the women’s Formula 1 division and the wife of the beloved Toto in the Netherlands called the FIA. She’s tired of being shown in a bad light and is demanding damages. But what was it like again?

Well, we’re talking about the media storm that surrounded her and her husband last December. Business F1 magazine wrote that Susie and Toto Wolff allegedly exchanged confidential information with each other, and other team managers complained about this. Because there is a conflict of interest.

The FIA ​​subsequently issued a statement saying that it was aware of the reports and that the matter would be looked into further. And especially the last one was against Suzy Wolf’s bad leg. Especially after all the team leaders separately made statements that there were no complaints at all.

But yes, the bear was already at large, and even the FIA’s statement a few days later that there would be no investigation after all and that there was confidence within the organizations about what was happening did not guarantee that Wolf’s name would henceforth be tainted.

And now Susie is suing them. On her social networks she says the following:

Susie demands an apology from the FIA, and if she doesn’t get it willingly, she’ll feel bad. Pay attention to this because she does this with her legs straight.

We obviously don’t know how it ends, but it makes the film enjoyable and interesting for a neutral viewer. Unlike the action on the track.

Thank you Susie Wolf, we are excited about new developments in Formula 1!

