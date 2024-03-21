In the 5 months of Amici being broadcast, Nicolas Borgogni and Giovanni Tessi had established a strong bond of friendship. The two dancers are always very close and the rivalry between them has always been very fair. Maestro Raimondo Todaro took care of collapsing the friendship between the two participants, sending a gauntlet to Nicolas. From Todaro’s words we can deduce the desire to make a fair challenge, given that the theme of the performance will be flamenco, maintaining that it is a genre foreign to both of them.

the friendship between Giovanni and Nicolas destroyed by Raimondo Todaro’s gauntlet

Nicolas’ disappointment is evident because he believes that as a Latin dance he only benefits his rival and that the assignment is not fair at all.

At the same time another challenge arrived for Giovanni against Emanuel Lo, another dear friend of his. In this case the challenge involves a choreography full of holds paired with Elena D’Aario with whom Emanuele is very familiar having performed with her several times.

Giovanni vented his anger towards his teacher, proving to be inclement towards his friend and railing against him, using very harsh words. His anger was documented by some footage in which we see how much pressure the boy is under. The production showed the videos to Nicolas who reacted very badly upon hearing Giovanni’s crude words. He insulted him about his preparation, performances and even his origins.

Nicholas, having learned what master Todaro and Giovanni said to each other, reacts like this #Amici23 pic.twitter.com/WepKzAYSXe

— Amici Ufficiale (@AmiciUfficiale) March 20, 2024

The dancer responds to his friend’s insults with words full of disappointment:

“You belittled my work and in recent months you said otherwise. I received a gauntlet against you and I didn’t say anything against it… I value our relationship.”

The friendship between Giovanni and Nicolas is unlikely to return to being peaceful given the tone of the dispute and the tension over the upcoming evening. We’ll see who wins the challenge but relationships are now cracked and have already passed the breaking point.

Read also: Friends: twist for Nicholas, the boy has made his decision

The article Storm at Amici, chaos breaks out among the students: what happened comes from Bigodino.