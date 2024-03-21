Franco Stevanato, executive president of Stevanato Group

Pharma, the Stevanato group seeks funds

The Stevanato Group, a leading provider of drug containment, delivery and diagnostic solutions in the biotechnology and life sciences sectors, has launched a public offering of common shares worth a total of $300 million.

Of this, $150 million was offered directly by the Stevanato Group, while the remaining $150 million was offered by Stevanato Holding, its affiliate and principal shareholder, currently holding 78% of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Stevanato Group.

In addition, both the Stevanato group and the selling shareholder have planned to grant the subscribers an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the supplement to the definitive prospectus, for the purchase of additional ordinary shares up to 15% of the total shares offered within the scope of the offer, under the same conditions.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including ongoing investments, working capital needs and to ensure an appropriate level of operational and strategic flexibility. Morgan Stanley and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering.