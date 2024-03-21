Ostia – At the Pasquale Giannattasio sports complex in Lido di Ostia Stella Polaris, the first division of athletes from the Fiamme Gialle sports center under the leadership of T. Colonel. Aldo De Donno, as part of the planning of a new model of the Military Sports Group, increasingly focused on cooperation with the world of education and on the promotion and popularization of sports, organized a sports event aimed at promoting athletics among young people attending junior high school. schools in the province of Rome under the title “ATLETICALLY 2024 with Fiamme Gialle G. Simoni”.

This event, already organized in the last competitive season (2023), was particularly successful in terms of attendance, and its purpose was to identify and develop students with special abilities in the fields of athletics, familiarize them and introduce them to competitive activities with yellow green youth section.

Photos via 2

The special guests of the event were Paola and Arturo Giannattasio, children of the unforgettable GdF Master of Arts Pasquale Giannattasio, awarded the P. Student “Giannattasio” Diego Bleve from IC Via Santi Savarino, the fastest and youngest athlete in the 60 meters. The event was also attended by the President of the 10th Municipality of Lido di Ostia, Dr. Mario Falconi, Sports Advisor and Vice-President Dr. Valentina Prodon, President of Coni Lazio Dr. Riccardo Viola, accompanied by delegate Koni Prof. Augusto Rosati; in the sports field – Olympic champion Antonella Palmisano, exclusive sponsor of the event and Paralympic champion Fiamme Gialle Ambra Sabatini, as well as all the technical specialists and managers of Fiamme Gialle.

On a sunny sports morning, numerous secondary school students put themselves to the test by taking part in various scheduled running, jumping and throwing competitions, during which IC Alessandro Magno School triumphed, topping both the women’s and men’s rankings. In the overall ranking, obviously won by SC Alessandro Magno, SC Teresa Sarti came second and SC Pallavicini third.

Finally, in an exceptional awards ceremony, the ANFI section of Fiamma Gialle, represented by its President Gianni Gola as well as the Honorary President of the Sports Groups Fiamma Gialle, presented the “Podium in all races” trophy to MK Alessandro Magno. , whose athletes reached the podium in 17 different races across the 26-day technical program.

Thanks to all the teachers for their cooperation and interest in this event, the organisers, managers and technical staff, and finally a special thank you to Nea Rugby Ostia, the manager of the sports complex, who provided their resources for success. sporting event.

(Source and photo: gdf.gov.it)