Francesca Reggiani returns to the stage at the Ambra Jovinelli Theatre, on 26 and 27 March, with her new show ‘Spectacolare (voce del verbo)’: a long series of live and video monologues where the actress proposes, through repertoire masks but also new characters, an analysis of contemporary society and issues relating to love, life and feelings. ”It’s a show that must be seen – explains Reggiani in an exclusive interview with Adnkronos – With my authors I always try to stay on track, so much so that I will open the show with the imitation of the Prime Minister, then I will a small reflection on the meaning of satire and on others on topics such as youth work”.

For the first time the imitation of Elly Schlein

In the new show the actress will present her unpublished Elly Schlein to the public for the first time: “The leader of the Democratic Party is a difficult character to imitate compared to Meloni”, confesses Reggiani, who also offers a double Meloni-Schlein interview in the show ”I will then talk about the behavior of a couple, because many are content to be with their partner so as not to remain alone and because men, when it comes to seduction, have more cards to play even when they are elderly. In my show – continues the ‘actress – I give voice to many characters: even Hillary Clinton because she has a husband phenomenon – she jokes – So, a good examination of narcissism within the couple…”.

Space also for Maria De Filippi

Still on the subject of couples, Reggiani reveals, “there won’t be a small incursion by Maria De Filippi”, but “the beauty of a show like this is that it allows you to jump in and improvise, so if one evening I don’t feel like it to imitate a character I can cut it and imitate another”.

‘Satire? We miss it on TV

﻿ Another theme that Reggiani addresses in ‘Spectacular (voice of the verb)’ is that of eternal youth, imitating ”a beautiful Patty Pravo who will satirize what has become a diktat of our times. We now live in a world that makes youth an almost moral value. Too bad we are an aging population, alas! A little problem to solve”.

The show unfolds through monologues, stand-ups and rapid incursions by entertainment and information personalities, parodied by Reggiani, new ‘maîtres à penser’ of a media society emptied of meaning and values. And speaking of media, new and old: “we are experiencing technological progress that is growing in a dictatorial manner: let’s think of a poor girl who doesn’t have SPID, who has to send a certified e-mail, not easy… I study, I study, but I’m always back and I feel like I have to take 5 subjects to September every year,” he quips.

And again, regarding the absence of satire programs from TV, Reggiani has no doubts: ”Television has changed extremely in recent times, today satire is rarely broadcast, also due to prevailing respectability” and the diktats of “web trends . Instead, I think – he claims – that a current affairs program, light-hearted and with an ironic point of view, would be very popular with the public. It is missed. I – confesses the actress – would like to return to television with a “nice, light” program in which to do good satire.

“Satire – underlines Reggiani – is a form of expression that has always been used, for example, to talk about a system of power, after all – he observes – at the beginning satire was only political and, without ever mentioning names, it managed to to talk about the crux of the issue, to examine normally issues of power. So if one wants to make satire, one does it, to talk about today, without the need for names and surnames, as Petrolini did, to name one. In short, if one is He’s good at satire and says a lot of things”, he reiterates.

