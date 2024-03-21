“The clinical approach in rare diseases is a holistic and complex approach, which must consider a series of aspects. Individuals with rare diseases are individuals who have a series of comorbidities. Therefore, the clinical approach must include a multidisciplinary approach: more specialists, more health providers around the individual patient and around the individual family, who can offer an efficient quality service and a service that tends to improve the patient’s quality of life” These are the words of Nicola Specchio, head of Neurology, Epilepsy and Disorders of the Bambin Gesù movement, who spoke at the event ‘Health and healthcare, a shared challenge’, at the Palazzo dell’Informazione in Rome, headquarters of the Adnkronos news agency. The event is part of the Adnkronos Q&A series of events, the Group’s new format.