Sparco is a protagonist in rallies both in the Italian tricolor series and in the WRC with the stage in Sardinia. At the beginning of the new 2024 Italian season, the renewal of the agreement with ACI Sport, which began in 2021, was announced. As part of this agreement, Sparco continues to be the “title sponsor” of the Sparco Italian Absolute Rally Championship and “official partner ” of the Rally Italia Sardinia. Furthermore, it supports the Italian Gran Turismo Championship as a “sponsor”. The co-branding activity with the Targa Florio brand is also renewed.

Sparco nei Rally

The Rally Italia Sardegna is scheduled from 30 May to 2 June 2024 and is the sixth round of the FIA ​​World Rally Championship. With 20 editions celebrated since 2004, it is one of the most loved and spectacular stages of the WRC, famous for its landscapes and intense competition. The 2024 Sparco Italian Absolute Rally Championship includes seven events on asphalt roads, with a high level of drivers and champions ready to compete for the title.

Sparco is a partner of the 2024 Italian Rally Championship

The series is appreciated not only in Italy, but also internationally, with a history spanning 62 editions and the participation of big names in motorsport. The presence of manufacturers and official teams, together with the return of champions such as Andrea Crugnola and Pietro Ometto on Citroën, promises an exciting and widely followed championship on a global level.

Sparco in the Italian Gran Turismo Championship

The Italian Gran Turismo Championship, now in its 22nd edition, has been a point of reference in the international automotive scene since 2003. The GT3 and GT Cup series, with the Sprint and Endurance categories, has attracted a record number of entries for the 2024 season.

Sparco is a partner of the 2024 Italian Gran Turismo Championship

With a mix of gentleman drivers and professional drivers, including former Formula 1 drivers, the GT championship offers an opportunity for both young people coming from karting and those looking for an alternative to Formula cars.

Sparco protagonist in motorsport

Founded in 1977, Sparco has become an icon of innovation, safety and performance in the world of motoring, both for drivers and enthusiasts, thanks to its wide range of products, including racing suits, gloves, shoes, seats and more. Sparco is today a brand of global excellence, with important partnerships involving Formula 1 teams, the World Rally Championship (FIA WRC) and other high-level competitions.

“The constant commitment and work of ACI also for this new season have made it possible to give very concrete answers that have brought Italy into the Grand Prix and World Rallies – Angelo Sticchi Damiani, President of the Automobile Club of Italy – in our long sporting history it is important to have a brand like Sparco alongside us, a point of reference in motorsport and I am very pleased to celebrate this renewed collaboration. For the Automobile Club of Italy, having a brand with such international resonance is a combination of absolute importance.”

“The partnership between Sparco and Aci Sport continues for another three years and is consolidated – Niccolò Bellazzini, Brand Manager of Sparco – we are pleased to associate our brand with the two most important national championships and the world stage of the WRC in Sardinia. Right here at Ciocco, as title sponsor, we kick off the top Italian rally series which, this year, shows a record number of entries and a level of quality in terms of crews and cars without equal. The vitality of Italian motorsport, also on an international level, is manifested thanks to the foresight of the ACI (primarily its president, Angelo Sticchi Damiani) and the presence of Italian companies that gravitate around it, making Italy the cradle of this discipline . Among these, Sparco also fully figures, present in all the world championships, starting from F1 with the technical partnerships with Red Bull and McLaren, providing drivers and teams with technical equipment solutions that constitute the perfect synthesis between safety and technology at the service of performance”.

Niccolò Bellazzini, Brand Manager of Sparco

“Sparco and ACI Sport share the same objectives in terms of safety and excellence, thus becoming together a bastion of Italianness in the world – the words of Marco Ferrari, Central Director for the ACI Motor Sports Department – ​​behind the external image of these two in reality there is the work of many professionals united by a passion for motorsport, a passion that allows us to have stages of all the most important international championships in Italy, a passion that enhances the great representatives of our country in the world in all facets. We are sure that in the next three years new synergies can be activated to support national motorsport, in which the Federation and Sparco have never stopped investing and believing.”

“A strongly desired project that looks towards another important three-year period, sealed with an important company that will continue to qualify our races and our prominent events – the words of Marco Rogano, General Director of ACI Sport – on the track as sponsor of the Italian GT Championship, in rallies as title sponsor of the Italian Rally Championship and alongside major events such as the Rally Italia Sardegna and the Targa Florio. This agreement confirms the investments aimed at expanding media coverage and the promotion of our championships which are preparing to start with high numbers, as demonstrated by the participation in this edition of the Ciocco Rally”.

