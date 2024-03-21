It’s almost the day! Next Monday, April 8, the Solar Eclipse 2024 will occur, which will be visible in a large part of the Mexican territory, and in which the port of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, will be the best place in the world to see it, and which will not have the opportunity to witness another phenomenon like this in 300 years.

The 2024 Solar Eclipse will begin at 09:51 central Mexico time, according to predictions.

And speaking of predictions, social media users began to debate that a book from the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) from the 90s made a prediction about the phenomenon. This information appears precisely in the Fourth Grade Geography book, from the 1993 edition.

“On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will occur that can be observed in the Mexican Republic,” the text says.

The eclipse2024.org portal explains that eclipses can be predicted because, since ancient times, sky scholars have created maps to follow the movements of the planets and stars, but above all, the Earth, the Moon and the Sun. Thanks to this, they have been able to create highly precise formulas that have helped them over the years to detect patterns in the movements of celestial bodies, and thus determine when things occur.

Precisely thanks to these mathematical calculations, the information on the 2024 eclipse appeared in the 1993 edition of the book, two years after another occurred, recorded on July 11, 1991, and which was also visible in Mexico.

With nostalgia, those who were students in the 90s, when that copy was delivered to fourth-year classrooms, have reacted on social networks:

The account @BellaIndirecta wrote: “In the 1993 Geography textbook there is this lesson ‘On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will occur that can be observed in the Mexican Republic.’ And here we are, 3 weeks away. witness this astronomical event.”

“I just saw that the eclipse of April 8, 2024 was in the fourth grade geography book and I’m crying,” @8a_Kari said on her network.

“30 years after this publication we are a few days away from this great event,” posted @LaloRdzDeLeon.

“It is incredible how this blessed time has passed so quickly that we are nowhere near witnessing this historic eclipse,” he said on his account @RaisonDEtre573.

And finally, “I was 8 years old when the 1991 eclipse occurred. And I remember when they said it wouldn’t happen again until 2024. I thought: by then I’ll be old,” wrote @zprussian26.

According to Gregory Schmidt, a scientist at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), another Solar Eclipse will not occur in this area of ​​Mexico for another 300 years.

