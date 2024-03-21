Milan – “At that moment, when I was still “crawling” along the track and had not yet stopped from falling, I could hardly think about anything, permeated with a feeling of great confusion and sadness, it was difficult for me. One day I rushed to the trainers, and the trainers said told him that I had broken my tibia and injured myself. The first 20 days I saw everything in black, I was in deep despair inside myself.” Italian Sofia Goggia announced this at a meeting with online media 45 days after stopping due to an injury, which ended the skier’s season.

“I know well that there are much more terrible tragedies in the world, but for an athlete who has broken his leg, there is nothing more difficult than facing an injury; for me this is not the first, but already the seventh operation. How did I react? I thought there were worse dramas in the world than mine. I thought, “I’m not under bombs in the Gaza Strip.” I tried to look further,” the sprinter added.

“When I saw the words in the post-injury statement, ‘I’ll be back this time,’ I thought that this time they were words that I didn’t think were mine. Then I started working, my leg improved, at home, then in the gym, the pool, I gained independence. Right now my plans are very day-to-day, but I want to recover and return to skiing next season,” added Goggia.

“I wanted to wait until the control diagnostic tests were completed, otherwise I would not have found any point in talking. We ran these tests last week. I’ve broken bones in the past, but I’ve never had anything as difficult as what happened to me on February 5th. I broke the tibial pylon transversely into several pieces, a very severe compression and torsion injury, and the tibia was shattered into several pieces. The conditions for the operation were extremely difficult as the CT scan was very poor and its preparation was a challenge for the orthopedists. Operation was successfully completed. An excellent starting point for recovery, but we need to go slowly,” admitted the Italian.

“I have an L-shaped plate that holds my tibia in place, but because the fracture is so low, they made a very long cut to insert the plate. Return period? The time frame is six months, standard, once the bone is welded, and if I have the right body type for skiing I can go earlier, I’ve often gone back earlier, cutting down the time, which I don’t want to do now, but that doesn’t mean I you’ll have to wait the canonical six months,” Goggia explained.

(Source Adnkronos)

Photo fisi.org