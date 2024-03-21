Rome, March 21, 2024 – “At the last Board of Directors, we reviewed and discussed, among other things, the approval of the financial statements for 2023. We are the first official service provider in the Lazio region to approve the budget and we want to continue to set an example within the framework of the integrated systems of measures and social services.” This was stated by the President of ASP San Michele Giovanni Bibbiari.

“The financial report of the ASP Istituto Romano di San Michele for 2023, closed as of December 31, 2023, with an operating profit of 897,683.35 euros,” explains President Gerusalemmeri, “is a sign of a healthy company and allows us to be confident in important challenges that await us, most notably the upcoming merger of IRASP with San Michele. The profit for the year is intended to contribute the already committed amounts of EUR 800,000.00 to the implementation of the renovation work necessary to adapt the properties to activate the “Post-Comatose” assistance service to a third party. floor of the Toti building and as much as 97,683.35 euros from the amounts already reserved for the purchase of furniture and equipment for care facilities. Together with the advisors and the director,” continues President Bibbiari, “we are resolutely pursuing the directions that we have set for ourselves since I headed the Institute. I would also like to thank the competent authorities on this matter, who allowed us to meet the deadlines set by the Lazio region. The meeting of the Board of Directors, with the unanimous approval by the Board of Directors of the financial statements for 2023, allowed the Institute to comply with the changes established by the Regional Law of December 29, 2023 No. 1. 23 (Law on Regional Stability of 2024), which effectively moved the deadline from April 30 to March 31″.

