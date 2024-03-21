Fear and flames in the Big Brother house, that’s what happened

Over the last few hours, the “Big Brother” contestants were involved in a small accident inside the house of the most watched house in Italy. This is an episode that has raised the concern of the tenants but also of the majority of viewers at home. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Fear and flames inside the Big Brother house. There are just a few days left until the final episode of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini and the twists inside the most spied on house in Italy seem to never end. In fact, a week after the final, which will be broadcast next Monday on Canale Cinque, an episode occurred that raised the concern of the competitors and the public.

It all began in the kitchen while the two competitors Rosy and Federico were busy preparing the pasta. When Rosy went to get the lid to put it on the pot she noticed that the plastic handle had caught fire. Federico’s attempts were useless as he tried to fan the flames without obtaining any results.

In light of what happened, both gieffini moved away from the flames, scared and worried that they would spread throughout the house. At a certain point, Federico had the brilliant idea of ​​throwing a cloth over the fire to put it out. A gesture that fortunately made it possible to remove the smoke and prevent the flames from becoming more and more intense and the situation from worsening.

In any case, the unpleasant smell of smoke has become increasingly intense inside the most spied on house in Italy. Furthermore, fans of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini were able to notice the flames live. Fortunately, the two tenants were good at managing the small fire and preventing this episode from turning into a tragedy.