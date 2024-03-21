In the mountain community of San José del Llano, Badiraguato, a confrontation between armed groups was reported, in which three men lost their lives due to the impacts of automatic weapons.

The Municipal Police of Badiraguato was notified of the events, so they requested the presence of the National Guard, the Army and the State Attorney General’s Office to attest to the events.

Due to the location of the events, the authorities have not been able to identify the victims of the confrontation, whose unit in which they were traveling, a pick-up truck, had more than two dozen impacts from automatic weapons on the chassis.

The data that has emerged is that, at the scene of the events, a threatening message was placed against an opposing group, without knowing who it was directed to, so it is expected that the bodies of the three people will be taken down. from the Badiraguato mountain range to the state capital.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Sinaloa Culiacán armed groups

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions