He acted alongside the most famous Hollywood stars: the actor passed away forever at the age of 88

Mourning in the world of entertainment, the well-known actor passed away at the age of 88. The news has quickly spread on the web in the last few hours, after his manager made it public with a post shared on social networks.

His roles in Blade Runner, Knives Out and Blood Simple are famous. M. Emmet Walsh passed away last Tuesday, while at Curbs Memorial Hospital in St Albans, Vermont. The well-known actor suffered a cardiac arrest. News that shocked the world of cinema. Numerous messages were published in memory of him by his fans and his esteemed colleagues. Among these, the most moving is that of Rian Johnson, one of the fellow actors in Knives Out:

Emmet arrived on set with two things: a copy of his opening credits, which were a small-format, double-column list of modern classics that filled an entire page, and two-dollar bills that he handed out to the entire crew . ‘Don’t spend it and you will never be broke’. An absolute legend.

M. Emmet Walsh’s incredible career includes 119 feature films and more than 250 television productions. He approached the world of cinema in the 70s, achieving incredible success already in 1978 with his role in Vigilato speciali. He has acted alongside Hollywood’s biggest stars, such as Ryan O’Neal, Barbra Streisand, Paul Newman, Dustin Hoffman, Steve Martin, Harrison Ford and Frances McDormand.

He has always acted with passion and talent, he himself had repeatedly revealed during interviews:

I approach every job thinking it might be my last, so it better be the best job possible. I want to be remembered as a professional actor. I get paid for what I would do for free.

M. Emmet Walsh will always remain a legend in the world of cinema and his memory will continue to live in the hearts of his fans and those who had the honor of working alongside him.