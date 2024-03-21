Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont wants to return to Spain after seven years in exile to take part in the Spanish state’s presidential elections in May. A popular politician in Catalonia said this on Thursday at a press conference in the south of France, just across the border with Catalonia. Puigdemont may be free to return to Spain thanks to an amnesty law currently being considered by Spain’s States General and likely to come into force in mid-May. Elections in Catalonia take place on May 12, so the question is whether the law will be passed in time for Puigdemont to travel to Barcelona to vote.

Puigdemont (61) was president of Catalonia between 2016 and 2017 and in this role organized a referendum on Catalan independence from Spain. The result of the referendum was a brutal attack by the federal police on Catalan demonstrators and voters. More than 90 percent of voters voted for Catalan independence. Puigdemont declared Catalonia independent, after which he was charged with organizing an uprising, embezzlement and civil disobedience. He was facing fifteen years in prison, so he fled Spain. Since then he has been in exile in Brussels, and in 2019 he took office as a member of the European Parliament.

In early 2023, the Spanish Supreme Court decided to drop the sedition charges. Puigdemont was still being prosecuted for embezzlement and insubordination. That changed recently when outgoing Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez demanded that Catalan nationalist parties form a coalition. The Catalans wanted to retain Sánchez’s premiership on the condition that he supported an amnesty law that would allow Puigdemont and other referendum organizers to freely return to Spain.

Read also: Sanchez survived the storm over the amnesty law and may finally remain as prime minister

The law has not yet been passed, but Puigdemont’s lawyer said there was only a “very minimal risk” that the former Catalan president would end up in prison if he set foot on Spanish soil. He told Reuters: “We believe the Supreme Court will respect the content of the amnesty law.” In other words: Puigdemont will be able to remain free when he goes to Spain, regardless of whether the amnesty law is passed by then or not.

Read also: The Spanish Parliament voted for an amnesty law for Catalan separatists

Share Write to the editor